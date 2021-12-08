Trending:
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 12:01 am
1 min read
      

Tuesday, Dec. 7

EAST

Amherst 75, Springfield 61

Army 97, Purchase 40

Bentley 75, S. New Hampshire 68

Brandeis 88, Lasell 44

Bridgewater (Mass.) 87, Dean 77

Brown 76, Merrimack 56

Chestnut Hill 78, Dist. of Columbia 66

Fisher 73, Framingham St. 65

Georgian Court 50, Holy Family 47

Gettysburg 99, Penn St.-Berks 75

Juniata 79, St. Vincent 49

La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55

MIT 87, Emmanuel 83

Mass. College 86, Elms 67

Mass.-Boston 69, W. Connecticut 63

Mount St. Mary 82, Cobleskill 58

NYU 95, York (NY) 61

Nazareth 79, SUNY-IT 78

New Haven 69, American International 52

Northeastern 82, UMass 76

Pace 58, Adelphi 47

Post (Conn.) 71, Bloomfield 65

Princeton 82, Bucknell 69

Providence 68, Vermont 58

Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62

Rivier 106, Lesley 95

S. Connecticut 85, St. Rose 69

Sage 85, SUNY Delhi 80

Salve Regina 89, Curry 49

Sciences (Pa.) 67, Wilmington (DC) 66

Suffolk 87, Roger Williams 74

Villanova 67, Syracuse 53

Washington & Jefferson 103, BET 56

Washington (Md.) 76, Neumann 61

Wells 81, Hilbert 78

Wentworth 95, Nichols 79

Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52

SOUTH

Barton 81, Chowan 68

Campbell 74, Columbia (SC) 56

Clayton St. 81, Valdosta St. 75

Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72

Covenant 69, Emory 58, OT

East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55

George Mason 71, Navy 65

Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58

Georgia Southwestern 63, Fort Valley St. 60

High Point 64, Guilford 59

James Madison 52, Virginia 49

Johnson & Wales (NC) 94, St. Augustines 90

Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64

Lane 76, Fisk 65

LeMoyne-Owen 73, Christian Brothers 66

Lee 85, Lindsey Wilson 59

Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59

Rhodes 77, MIS 75

Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT

Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT

Winthrop 85, Furman 80

MIDWEST

Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59

Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72

DePaul 87, Duquesne 67

Kansas 78, UTEP 52

Kenyon 64, Grove City 62

Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49

Michigan 102, Nebraska 67

Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44

Toledo 67, Bradley 65

Valparaiso 101, East-West 58

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Fort Smith 93, Ecclesia 50

Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66

Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT

Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian 67

Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55

Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65

Texas Lutheran 65, Schreiner 62

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48

Cal Baptist 89, North Dakota 71

Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49

N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69

Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary’s 77

Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68

___

