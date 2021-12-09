Wednesday, Dec. 8
EAST
Albertus Magnus 102, Anna Maria 76
American 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73
Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62
Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59
Cairn 74, Valley Forge 54
Carson-Newman 83, Virginia-Wise 64
Coast Guard 71, Mitchell 63
College of NJ 79, Kean 68
Daemen 81, Roberts Wesleyan 72
Delaware 68, Lafayette 58
Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59
Fairmont St. 85, Concord 71
George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62
Georgetown 100, UMBC 71
Goucher 54, Gallaudet 47
Haverford 73, Drew 66
Keene St. 86, Plymouth St. 62
La Roche 93, Pitt.-Greensburg 80
Lebanon Valley 71, Stevenson 54
Marist 64, Binghamton 51
Marshall 100, Bluefield 57
Md.-Eastern Shore 102, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 58
Penn St. 74, Wagner 54
Penn St.-Altoona 84, Mount Aloysius 81
Pitt.-Bradford 97, Alfred St. 96
Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69
Regis 79, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 73
Rhode Island Coll. 90, S. Maine 81
Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51
Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71
St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71
St. Francis (NY) 71, St. Peter’s 60
Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62
Swarthmore 88, Susquehanna 60
W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 64
West Virginia 56, UConn 53
SOUTH
Auburn-Montgomery 71, North Georgia 60
Averett 74, Randolph 58
Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67
Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73
Emory & Henry 82, S. Virginia 77
FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63
Florida 85, North Florida 55
Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68
Louisiana-Monroe 89, Louisiana College 68
Miami 76, Lipscomb 59
N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62
Newberry 67, Queens (NC) 65
North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45
Samford 74, Alabama St. 64
VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52
Va. Wesleyan 80, Salisbury 57
Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60
W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT
Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70
MIDWEST
Alderson-Broaddus 66, WV Wesleyan 64
Aurora 80, Dominican 52
Buena Vista 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 72
Capital 86, Muskingum 68
Denison 82, Hiram 57
Drake 78, Omaha 70
E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58
Elmhurst 79, Millikin 61
Emporia St. 75, Newman 62
Franklin 64, Spalding 55
Heidelberg 72, Trine 67
Lake Erie 70, Tiffin 57
Lawrence 81, Knox 70
Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63
Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67
Mount Union 93, John Carroll 83
Ohio St. 85, Towson 74
SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59
St. Norbert 76, Marian 57
Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59
Wittenberg 77, DePauw 69
Xavier 96, Ball St. 50
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73
Missouri St. 81, UALR 55
SMU 77, Dayton 69
St. Thomas (Texas) 102, Champion Christian 47
TCU 76, Utah 62
Tarleton St. 81, SW Assemblies 75
Texas A&M-CC 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 69
FAR WEST
Arizona 94, Wyoming 65
BYU 82, Utah St. 71
California 72, Idaho St. 46
Chapman 95, La Sierra 72
Colorado 60, E. Washington 57
Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52
Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84
Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69
Montana 66, Air Force 48
S. Utah 60, Utah Valley St. 56
San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56
San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63
UNLV 76, Seattle 56
Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60
