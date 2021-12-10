On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Thursday, Dec. 9

EAST

Colby Sawyer 88, New England Coll. 77

Curry 89, Lesley 67

Endicott 78, Salem St. 74

Felician 70, Pace 67

Fordham 73, LIU 57

Mercyhurst 74, Le Moyne 62

Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68

Rutgers 70, Purdue 68

S. New Hampshire 84, Dominican (NY) 79

STJ 86, Elms 60

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

Wells 101, Houghton 87

Wesleyan (Conn.) 74, Manhattanville 60

Williams 75, Union (NY) 53

Yeshiva 85, Washington (Md.) 76

SOUTH

CLAF 92, Shaw 63

Cumberland (Tenn). 72, Union (Tenn.) 66

Greensboro 72, Regent 53

Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

NC Central 102, Carver 50

NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48

Nicholls 95, MVSU 80

Southern U. 86, Lindsey Wilson 68

St. Leo 70, UFTL 57

West Alabama 68, West Georgia 58

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55

Cedarville 68, Findlay 66

Cent. Oklahoma 97, Washburn 87, OT

Grand Valley St. 81, Purdue-Northwest 76

Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Malone 80, Trevecca Nazarene 67

Oberlin 82, Kenyon 69

Rockhurst 93, Baptist Bible 68

S. Indiana 85, Loras 56

SOUTHWEST

Hardin Simmons 99, Concordia-Austin 76

Howard Payne 67, Sul Ross St. 59

Texas A&M Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 67, Grand Canyon 62

Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55

Humboldt St. 85, Simpson (Cal.) 68

New Mexico 87, Denver 67

___

