Thursday, Dec. 9
EAST
Colby Sawyer 88, New England Coll. 77
Curry 89, Lesley 67
Endicott 78, Salem St. 74
Felician 70, Pace 67
Fordham 73, LIU 57
Mercyhurst 74, Le Moyne 62
Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68
Rutgers 70, Purdue 68
S. New Hampshire 84, Dominican (NY) 79
STJ 86, Elms 60
Seton Hall 64, Texas 60
St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83
Wells 101, Houghton 87
Wesleyan (Conn.) 74, Manhattanville 60
Williams 75, Union (NY) 53
Yeshiva 85, Washington (Md.) 76
SOUTH
CLAF 92, Shaw 63
Cumberland (Tenn). 72, Union (Tenn.) 66
Greensboro 72, Regent 53
Hampton 54, William & Mary 53
NC Central 102, Carver 50
NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48
Nicholls 95, MVSU 80
Southern U. 86, Lindsey Wilson 68
St. Leo 70, UFTL 57
West Alabama 68, West Georgia 58
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55
Cedarville 68, Findlay 66
Cent. Oklahoma 97, Washburn 87, OT
Grand Valley St. 81, Purdue-Northwest 76
Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52
Malone 80, Trevecca Nazarene 67
Oberlin 82, Kenyon 69
Rockhurst 93, Baptist Bible 68
S. Indiana 85, Loras 56
SOUTHWEST
Hardin Simmons 99, Concordia-Austin 76
Howard Payne 67, Sul Ross St. 59
Texas A&M Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 67, Grand Canyon 62
Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55
Humboldt St. 85, Simpson (Cal.) 68
New Mexico 87, Denver 67
