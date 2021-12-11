On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Friday, Dec. 10

EAST

Army 66, NJIT 49

Delaware 94, Moravian 55

St. Rose 82, St. Michael’s 76

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Vermont 70, Brown 65

SOUTH

DePaul 62, Louisville 55

Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65

Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58

Murray St. 74, Memphis 72

SC State 67, High Point 66

Tennessee St. 70, IUPUI 44

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 89, Midway 39

        Read more: Sports News

Calvin 78, William Woods 55

Capital 85, John Carroll 67

Missouri-St. Louis 64, Quincy 54

N. Dakota St. 68, CS Northridge 54

SW Minnesota 50, Winona St. 49

St. Cloud St. 83, Mary 78

Upper Iowa 86, Sioux Falls 79

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wis.-Platteville 63, Olivet 57

FAR WEST

Boise St. 97, Prairie View 60

Claremont Mudd 107, CAL 67

Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54

George Fox 99, La Verne 73

Montana 104, YCC 43

St. Thomas (Texas) 75, Colorado 50

UMKC 64, Green Bay 55

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding