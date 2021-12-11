Friday, Dec. 10
EAST
Army 66, NJIT 49
Delaware 94, Moravian 55
St. Rose 82, St. Michael’s 76
Vermont 70, Brown 65
SOUTH
DePaul 62, Louisville 55
Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65
Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58
Murray St. 74, Memphis 72
SC State 67, High Point 66
Tennessee St. 70, IUPUI 44
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 89, Midway 39
Calvin 78, William Woods 55
Capital 85, John Carroll 67
Missouri-St. Louis 64, Quincy 54
N. Dakota St. 68, CS Northridge 54
SW Minnesota 50, Winona St. 49
St. Cloud St. 83, Mary 78
Upper Iowa 86, Sioux Falls 79
Wis.-Platteville 63, Olivet 57
FAR WEST
Boise St. 97, Prairie View 60
Claremont Mudd 107, CAL 67
Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54
George Fox 99, La Verne 73
Montana 104, YCC 43
St. Thomas (Texas) 75, Colorado 50
UMKC 64, Green Bay 55
