Saturday, Dec. 11

EAST

Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59

American U. 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66, OT

Binghamton 79, SUNY-Oneonta 55

Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62

Buffalo 100, St. John Fisher 58

Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74

Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75

La Salle 76, Penn 74

Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45

Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 43

Princeton 84, Lafayette 73

Providence 68, CCSU 53

Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47

Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49

Siena 72, Holy Cross 59

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61

Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78

UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64

SOUTH

Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77

Auburn 99, Nebraska 68

Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT

ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75

Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48

James Madison 79, Radford 70

Kennesaw St. 80, Voorhees 56

LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53

Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69

Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68

Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75

North Carolina 80, Elon 63

North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84

Northwestern St. 89, Dallas Christian 67

Ohio 55, Stetson 45

Richmond 72, Toledo 69

Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50

Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66

Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36

Towson 89, Coppin St. 75

Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72

UCF 83, NC A&T 68

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72

VCU 75, Old Dominion 66

VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61

W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48

Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53

Winthrop 83, Carver 52

MIDWEST

Arizona 83, Illinois 79

Butler 66, E. Illinois 54

Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

Creighton 83, BYU 71

Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64

E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT

E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60

Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67

Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71

Kansas 102, Missouri 65

Michigan St. 80, Penn St. 64

Minnesota 75, Michigan 65

Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60

Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62

Ohio St. 73, Wisconsin 55

Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68

South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT

Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73

UCLA 67, Marquette 56

Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58

Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63

Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56

Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62

North Texas 66, UMass 57

Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66

Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73

Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51

TCU 68, Texas A&M 64

Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47

Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65

UALR 60, Philander Smith 51

UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Life Pacific College 59

California 72, Santa Clara 60

Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63

Dixie St. 82, Denver 62

Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55

Grand Canyon 81, Ottawa 53

Montana St. 72, St. Thomas (MN) 65

New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58

Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62

S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74

S. Utah 100, Saint Katherine 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59

San Diego 84, California Lutheran 55

San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66

UNLV 95, Hartford 78

Utah 96, Manhattan 62

Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50

Weber St. 82, Maine-Fort Kent 36

Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62

___

