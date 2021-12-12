Saturday, Dec. 11
EAST
Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59
American U. 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66, OT
Binghamton 79, SUNY-Oneonta 55
Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62
Buffalo 100, St. John Fisher 58
Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74
Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75
La Salle 76, Penn 74
Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45
Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 43
Princeton 84, Lafayette 73
Providence 68, CCSU 53
Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47
Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49
Siena 72, Holy Cross 59
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61
Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78
UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64
SOUTH
Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77
Auburn 99, Nebraska 68
Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT
ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75
Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48
James Madison 79, Radford 70
Kennesaw St. 80, Voorhees 56
LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53
Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55
Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69
Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68
Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75
North Carolina 80, Elon 63
North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84
Northwestern St. 89, Dallas Christian 67
Ohio 55, Stetson 45
Richmond 72, Toledo 69
Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50
Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66
Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36
Towson 89, Coppin St. 75
Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72
UCF 83, NC A&T 68
UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72
VCU 75, Old Dominion 66
VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61
W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48
Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53
Winthrop 83, Carver 52
MIDWEST
Arizona 83, Illinois 79
Butler 66, E. Illinois 54
Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67
Creighton 83, BYU 71
Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64
E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT
E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60
Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65
Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67
Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71
Kansas 102, Missouri 65
Michigan St. 80, Penn St. 64
Minnesota 75, Michigan 65
Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60
Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62
Ohio St. 73, Wisconsin 55
Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68
South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT
Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73
UCLA 67, Marquette 56
Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58
Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63
Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56
Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62
North Texas 66, UMass 57
Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66
Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73
Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51
TCU 68, Texas A&M 64
Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47
Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65
UALR 60, Philander Smith 51
UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Life Pacific College 59
California 72, Santa Clara 60
Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63
Dixie St. 82, Denver 62
Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55
Grand Canyon 81, Ottawa 53
Montana St. 72, St. Thomas (MN) 65
New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58
Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62
S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74
S. Utah 100, Saint Katherine 61
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59
San Diego 84, California Lutheran 55
San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66
UNLV 95, Hartford 78
Utah 96, Manhattan 62
Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50
Weber St. 82, Maine-Fort Kent 36
Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62
