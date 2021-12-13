Sunday, Dec. 12
EAST
Christopher Newport 79, Lynchburg 74
Clarkson 84, Lyndon St. 79
Daemen 71, Bridgeport 59
Davidson 79, Northeastern 69
Fisher 95, Maine Maritime 84
Franklin Pierce 87, Bentley 86
Frostburg St. 90, Concord 74
Hofstra 102, John Jay 51
Iona 91, Yale 77
Johnson & Wales (RI) 75, Norwich 60
Lincoln (Pa.) 79, S. Connecticut 67
Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54
Maryland 70, Florida 68
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52
Muhlenberg 68, Kings (Pa.) 59
Navy 67, Marist 61
Niagara 112, Buffalo St. 52
Roberts Wesleyan 94, D’Youville 72
Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63
Shippensburg 47, Bowie St. 39
St. John’s 82, Colgate 64
St. Michael’s 83, Post (Conn.) 77
St. Peter’s 87, Nyack 48
St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Holy Family 68
West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50
SOUTH
Barry 113, Caldwell 74
Birmingham Southern 98, Lagrange 71
Chattanooga 104, Tenn. Wesleyan 55
Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59
Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT
Delta St. 78, Auburn-Montgomery 67
Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47
Miami 72, Fordham 66
Montevallo 69, Mississippi College 67
N. Kentucky 91, Alice Lloyd 55
Purdue 82, NC State 72
SC-Aiken 74, St. Augustines 60
South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65
Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65
UAB 103, Millsaps 29
MIDWEST
Akron 73, Florida A&M 66
Ball St. 85, Indiana-Kokomo 58
Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57
Indiana 81, Merrimack 49
Indianapolis 86, SAI 41
Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37
Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64
Northwestern 70, NJIT 52
SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56
Saginaw Valley St. 89, Grace Bible 67
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 57, Villanova 36
Texas St. 101, Southwestern (Texas) 54
FAR WEST
CAL 58, George Fox 56
Hawaii Hilo 79, Hawaii Pacific 67
Marietta 83, Baldwin Wallace 71
Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51
Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62
Stanford 72, Oregon 69
UC Riverside 70, Cal Baptist 54
UTEP 77, New Mexico 69
W. Washington 121, Northwest Indian 63
Whitworth 80, Colorado 61
