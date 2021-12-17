Thursday, Dec. 16
EAST
UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51
Wagner 104, Immaculata 46
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 110, Regent 53
Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67
SC State 105, Carver 46
Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59
Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75
Tennessee Tech 117, Montreat 60
The Citadel 102, St. Andrews 62
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55
Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT
Oral Roberts 71, Texas-Arlington 62
SOUTHWEST
Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55
Tulsa 83, Alcorn St. 62
UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72
FAR WEST
Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT
