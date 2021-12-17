Thursday, Dec. 16

EAST

UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51

Wagner 104, Immaculata 46

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 110, Regent 53

Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67

SC State 105, Carver 46

Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59

Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75

Tennessee Tech 117, Montreat 60

The Citadel 102, St. Andrews 62

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55

Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT

Oral Roberts 71, Texas-Arlington 62

SOUTHWEST

Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55

Tulsa 83, Alcorn St. 62

UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72

FAR WEST

Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT

