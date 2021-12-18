Friday, Dec. 17
EAST
Case Western 94, Kalamazoo 74
Fairmont St. 88, Felician 82
Lycoming 88, Kings (Pa.) 63
Rowan 88, Salisbury 85
St. Thomas Aquinas 97, Bridgeport 74
SOUTH
Centenary 86, Dallas 59
Centre 83, William Peace 74, OT
Eckerd 67, Trevecca Nazarene 47
FAU 78, Florida Tech 55
Flagler 74, North Georgia 68
Gardner-Webb 79, Converse Valkyries 46
Lander 83, Columbus St. 71
Liberty 74, East Carolina 64
Mississippi St. 69, Furman 66
Richmond 83, NC State 74
Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49
Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79
West Georgia 90, LaGrange 83
MIDWEST
Creighton 79, Villanova 59
Franklin 87, Berea 64
Ripon 82, Wis.-Whitewater 77
SW Minnesota 83, Concordia (St.P.) 70
W. Michigan 67, Aquinas College 56
SOUTHWEST
Tarleton St. 65, South Alabama 52
Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48
N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61
Sacramento St. 67, Menlo 53
San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 53
San Jose St. 90, Portland 78
Santa Clara 80, Florida A&M 66
Utah Valley St. 107, Bethesda 65
