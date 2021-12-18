Friday, Dec. 17
SOUTH
FAU 78, Florida Tech 55
Gardner-Webb 79, Valkyries 46
Liberty 74, East Carolina 64
Mississippi St. 69, Furman 66
Richmond 83, NC State 74
Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49
Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79
MIDWEST
Creighton 79, Villanova 59
W. Michigan 67, Aquinas College 56
SOUTHWEST
Tarleton St. 65, South Alabama 52
Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48
N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61
Sacramento St. 67, Menlo 53
San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 53
San Jose St. 90, Portland 78
Santa Clara 80, Florida A&M 66
Utah Valley St. 107, Bethesda 65
