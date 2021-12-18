Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 18, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Friday, Dec. 17

SOUTH

FAU 78, Florida Tech 55

Gardner-Webb 79, Valkyries 46

Liberty 74, East Carolina 64

Mississippi St. 69, Furman 66

Richmond 83, NC State 74

Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49

Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79

MIDWEST

Creighton 79, Villanova 59

W. Michigan 67, Aquinas College 56

SOUTHWEST

Tarleton St. 65, South Alabama 52

Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48

        Read more: Sports News

N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61

Sacramento St. 67, Menlo 53

San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 53

San Jose St. 90, Portland 78

Santa Clara 80, Florida A&M 66

Utah Valley St. 107, Bethesda 65

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|16 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble Views a Galaxy With an Explosive Past