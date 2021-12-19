On Air: Federal News Network program
Sunday, Dec. 19

EAST

Bridgeport 96, Mercy 81

California (Pa.) 87, Millersville 76

Clarion 112, Mansfield 79

Edinboro 83, Kutztown 78

Gannon 81, Bloomsburg 53

Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54

Holy Family 87, S. Connecticut 62

LIU 90, Army 65

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66

Pitt.-Johnstown 95, Lock Haven 68

Seton Hill 69, Shepherd 59

Slippery Rock 86, West Chester 81

St. Thomas Aquinas 94, Roberts Wesleyan 87

Staten Island 96, D’Youville 62

UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT

West Liberty 108, Wilmington (DC) 74

SOUTH

Berry 79, Marywood 46

Centenary 87, Trinity (FL) 78

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55

Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80

Sul Ross St. 71, Millsaps 58

Walsh 67, Palm Beach Atlantic 65

William Peace 90, Randolph 81, OT

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74

Drake 80, UT Martin 54

Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60

Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54

SIU-Edwardsville 84, William Woods 29

Wabash 96, Mount St. Joseph 88

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46

Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50

FAR WEST

California 61, Dartmouth 55

Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54

Embry-Riddle 78, Hawaii Pacific 51

SMU 90, New Mexico 72

Texas 60, Stanford 53

UC Davis 77, Pacific 67

___

