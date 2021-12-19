Sunday, Dec. 19
EAST
Bridgeport 96, Mercy 81
California (Pa.) 87, Millersville 76
Clarion 112, Mansfield 79
Edinboro 83, Kutztown 78
Gannon 81, Bloomsburg 53
Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54
Holy Family 87, S. Connecticut 62
LIU 90, Army 65
Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66
Pitt.-Johnstown 95, Lock Haven 68
Seton Hill 69, Shepherd 59
Slippery Rock 86, West Chester 81
St. Thomas Aquinas 94, Roberts Wesleyan 87
Staten Island 96, D’Youville 62
UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT
West Liberty 108, Wilmington (DC) 74
SOUTH
Berry 79, Marywood 46
Centenary 87, Trinity (FL) 78
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55
Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80
Sul Ross St. 71, Millsaps 58
Walsh 67, Palm Beach Atlantic 65
William Peace 90, Randolph 81, OT
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74
Drake 80, UT Martin 54
Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60
Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54
SIU-Edwardsville 84, William Woods 29
Wabash 96, Mount St. Joseph 88
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46
Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50
FAR WEST
California 61, Dartmouth 55
Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54
Embry-Riddle 78, Hawaii Pacific 51
SMU 90, New Mexico 72
Texas 60, Stanford 53
UC Davis 77, Pacific 67
