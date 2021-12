Tuesday, Dec. 28

EAST

Maryland 76, Lehigh 55

Notre Dame 68, Pittsburgh 67

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. 123, Carver 59

MIDWEST

Drake 82, Mount Marty 53

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 104, Northwestern St. 68

Texas 78, Incarnate Word 33

Texas Tech 75, Alabama St. 53

FAR WEST

Boise St. 65, Fresno St. 55

Cal Baptist 96, La Verne 41

Gonzaga 93, North Alabama 63

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 87, Yale 60

San Francisco 111, Academy of Art 78

