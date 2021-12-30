Wednesday, Dec. 29
EAST
Bryant 80, CCSU 76
Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Lehigh 70, Eastern 63
Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64
Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81
Providence 70, Seton Hall 65
Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65
Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57
Syracuse 80, Cornell 68
Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
SOUTH
Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
Auburn 70, LSU 55
Elon 79, Northeastern 62
Furman 81, Samford 49
Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60
Jacksonville 98, Carver 45
Kentucky 83, Missouri 56
Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69
Miami 91, NC State 83
Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68
Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50
Tulane 85, Memphis 84
UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68
VMI 80, Wofford 73
William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69
Indiana St. 107, Midway 51
Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71
Kansas 88, Nevada 61
Michigan St. 81, High Point 68
Purdue 104, Nicholls 90
St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45
Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56
Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85
SOUTHWEST
SMU 74, Tulsa 69
Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59
FAR WEST
Air Force 49, Utah St. 47
BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments