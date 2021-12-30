Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Dec. 29

EAST

Bryant 80, CCSU 76

Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0

Lehigh 70, Eastern 63

Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64

Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81

Providence 70, Seton Hall 65

Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65

Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

SOUTH

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

Auburn 70, LSU 55

        Read more: Sports News

Elon 79, Northeastern 62

Furman 81, Samford 49

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

Jacksonville 98, Carver 45

Kentucky 83, Missouri 56

Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69

Miami 91, NC State 83

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68

Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50

Tulane 85, Memphis 84

UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68

VMI 80, Wofford 73

William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69

Indiana St. 107, Midway 51

Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45

Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56

Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

SOUTHWEST

SMU 74, Tulsa 69

Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

FAR WEST

Air Force 49, Utah St. 47

BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|29 XR Collaboration & Training -...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln