College Football National Signings List

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 6:17 pm
9 min read
      

Missouri

Luther Burden, wr, 6-0, 200, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Marquis Gracial, dl, 6-4, 310, St. Charles, Saint Charles, Mo.

Sam Horn, qb, 6-4, 190, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.

Marcus Scott II, db, 6-2, 170, Conroe, Conroe, Texas

Tavorus Jones, rb, 5-10, 195, Burges, El Paso, Texas

Jalen Marshall, dl, 6-5, 275, St. Thomas Aquinas, Overland Park, Kan.

Armand Membou, ol, 6-4, 320, Lee’s Summit North, Lees Summit, Mo.

Mekhi Miller, wr, 6-1, 185, Blue Valley North, Topeka, Kan.

Xavier Simmons, lb, 6-3, 235, Northwest Guilford, Greensboro, N.C.

Isaac Thompson, db, 6-2, 205, St. Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo.

Ja’Marion Wayne, wr, 6-3, 180, West, Ballwin, Mo.

Max Whisner, te, 6-6, 240, Lee’s Summit, Lees Summit, Mo.

Tristan Wilson, ol, 6-5, 295, Lebanon, Lebanon, Mo.

NC State

Michael Allen, rb, 5-11, 186, J.H. Rose, Greenville, N.C.

Nick Campbell, de, 6-3, 270, Lake Minneola, Lake Minneola, Fla.

Brandon Cleveland, de, 6-3, 265, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.

Isaiah Crowell, db, 5-11, 175, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.

DJ Jackson, dt, 6-2, 275, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.

MJ Morris, qb, 6-1, 192, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.

Jacarrius Peak, ot, 6-6, 300, Valdosta, Valdosta, Ga.

Daejuan Thompson, lb, 6-3, 200, Whiteville, Whiteville, N.C.

Terrell Timmons Jr., wr, 6-2, 180, Northern Guilford, Greensboro, N.C.

Rylan Vann, ol, 6-1, 270, Cary, Cary, N.C.

Jackson Vick, db, 6-0, 175, Southern Nash, Bailey, N.C.

Torren Wright, lb, 6-3, 215, A L Brown, Kannapolis, N.C.

Nebraska

Chase Androff, te, 6-6, 230, Lakeville South, Lakeville, Minn.

Jake Appleget, edge, 6-4, 210, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln, Neb.

Justin Evans-Jenkins, iol, 6-2, 270, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.

Jaeden Gould, cb, 6-2, 190, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

Malcolm Hartzog, cb, 5-10, 175, Jefferson Davis County, Prentiss, Miss.

Ernest Hausmann, lb, 6-3, 205, Columbus, Columbus, Neb.

Victor Jones Jr., wr, 6-2, 184, Olympia, Orlando, Fla.

Jalil Martin, wr, 6-3, 190, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Deshon Singleton, s, 6-3, 200, Hutchinson CC, Hutchinson, Neb.

Gage Stenger, lb, 6-2, 200, Millard South, Omaha, Neb.

Brodie Tagaloa, te, 6-4, 260, De La Salle, San Francisco, Calif.

Richard Torres, qb, 6-5, 210, Southside, San Antonio, Texas

North Carolina

Marcus Allen, db, 6-2, 175, Walton, Marietta, Ga.

Tychaun Chapman, wr, 5-10, 175, Landstown, Virginia Beach, Va.

Sebastian Cheeks, lb, 6-3, 220, Evanston Township, Evanston, Ill.

Trevyon Green, ol, 6-7, 345, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.

Andre Greene Jr., wr, 6-3, 185, St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, Va.

Omarion Hampton, rb, 6-1, 220, Cleveland, Clayton, N.C.

Malaki Hamrick, ol, 6-4, 205, Shelby, Shelby, N.C.

Will Hardy, db, 6-2, 190, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga.

Conner Harrell, qb, 6-1, 190, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.

Tayon Holloway, db, 6-1, 170, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.

Bryson Jennings, ol, 6-6, 240, Clover Hill, Midlothian, Va.

Justin Kanyuk, ol, 6-6, 315, Bethlehem Catholic, Bethlehem, Pa.

George Pettaway, rb, 5-11, 190, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, Suffolk, Va.

Travis Shaw, dl, 6-5, 330, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.

Northwestern

Braydon Brus, ath, 6-2, 206, Glendora, Glendora, Calif.

Austin Firestone, dl, 6-5, 260, Niceville, Niceville, Fla.

Robert Fitzgerald, s, 5-11, 200, Jesuit, Dallas, Texas

Brendan Flakes, dl, 6-3½, 245, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.

Reggie Fleurima, wr, 6-2, 200, Naperville Central, Naperville, Ill.

Nick Herzog, ot, 6-4, 270, Blue Valley, Stilwell, Kan.

Joseph Himon II, rb, 5-9, 175, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Ark.

Jack Lausch, qb, 6-2, 180, Brother Rice, Oak Lawn, Ill.

Danny McGuire, ot, 6-5, 270, Marist, Chicago, Ill.

Chris Petrucci, te, 6-5, 210, Maine South, Park Ridge, Ill.

Anto Saka, edge, 6-2, 230, Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Md.

Evan Smith, ath, 5-9, 167, Oak Mountain, Birmingham, Ala.

Kenny Soares, lb, 6-3, 215, Avon Old Farms, New Canaan, Conn.

Braden Turner, cb, 5-11, 175, McGill Toolen, Mobile, Ala.

Devin Turner, s, 6-2, 190, Lone Star, Frisco, Texas

Notre Dame

Steve Angeli, qb, 6-3, 215, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

Jayden Bellamy, cb, 5-11, 175, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

Joshua Burnham, lb, 6-4, 225, Central, Traverse City, Mich.

Ty Chan, ot, 6-6, 300, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Ashton Craig, ot, 6-5, 283, Lawrenceburg, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Tyson Ford, dl, 6-5, 260, John Burroughs School, Saint Louis, Mo.

Aiden Gobaira, dl, 6-6, 235, Chantilly, Chantilly, Va.

Donovan Hinish, dl, 6-2, 275, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Bryce McFerson, p, 6-1, 175, Metrolina Christian Academy, Indian Trail, N.C.

Tobias Merriweather, wr, 6-4, 185, Union, Camas, Wash.

Jaden Mickey, cb, 5-11½, 175, Centennial, Corona, Calif.

Benjamin Morrison, cb, 6-0½, 175, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jadarian Price, rb, 5-11, 180, Denison, Denison, Texas

Eli Raridon, te, 6-6, 228, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa

Billy Schrauth, iol, 6-5, 300, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond Du Lac, Wis.

Jaylen Sneed, lb, 6-2, 210, Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Holden Staes, te, 6-4, 230, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.

Joey Tanona, ot, 6-5, 295, Zionsville, Zionsville, Ind.

Niuafe Tuihalamaka, lb, 6-2, 235, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Aamil Wagner, ot, 6-6, 265, Wayne, Dayton, Ohio

Nolan Ziegler, lb, 6-4, 210, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Ohio St.

Kojo Antwi, wr, 6-0, 190, Lambert, Suwanee, Ga.

Devin Brown, qb, 6-3, 190, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah

Jyaire Brown, cb, 6-0, 178, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio

Kaleb Brown, wr, 5-11, 177, St. Rita, Chicago, Ill.

Caleb Burton, wr, 6-0, 165, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas

Bennett Christian, te, 6-6, 235, Allatoona, Acworth, Ga.

Caden Curry, dl, 6-3, 250, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.

George Fitzpatrick, ot, 6-6, 285, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Kyion Grayes, wr, 6-0, 175, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Dallan Hayden, rb, 5-11, 195, Christian Brothers, Memphis, Tenn.

Avery Henry, ot, 6-6, 305, St. Clairsville, Saint Clairsville, Ohio

C.J. Hicks, lb, 6-3, 215, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio

Kenyatta Jackson, edge, 6-5, 235, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Kye Stokes, ath, 6-2, 185, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.

Sonny Styles, s, 6-4, 215, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Tegra Tshabola, ot, 6-6, 350, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio

Ryan Turner, cb, 6-0, 180, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Oklahoma

Nicholas Anderson, wr, 6-3½, 195, Katy, Katy, Texas

Nick Evers, qb, 6-3, 188, Flower Mound, Flower Mound, Texas

Jayden Gibson, wr, 6-5, 185, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.

Kip Lewis, lb, 6-1, 200, Carthage, Carthage, Texas

Jason Llewellyn, te, 6-5, 240, Aledo, Aledo, Texas

Kobie McKinzie, lb, 6-2, 245, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock, Texas

Cedric Roberts, dl, 6-3, 275, Hendrickson, Pflugerville, Texas

Jayden Rowe, cb, 6-3, 210, Union, Tulsa, Okla.

Gavin Sawchuk, rb, 5-11, 185, Valor Christian, Littleton, Colo.

Jacob Sexton, ot, 6-5, 285, Deer Creek, Edmond, Okla.

Robert Spears-Jennings, s, 6-1, 195, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Alton Tarber, dl, 6-1½, 305, Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Jake Taylor, ot, 6-6, 290, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oklahoma St.

Xavier Benson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Tyler Junior College, Texarkana, Texas

CJ Brown, rb, 5-11, 175, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.

DeSean Brown, edge, 6-3, 230, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.

Gabe Brown, lb, 6-2, 210, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.

Landon Dean, ath, 6-4, 230, Frontenac, Frontenac, Kan.

Cameron Epps, cb, 6-3, 180, Chaminade, Saint Louis, Mo.

Mason Gilkey, wr, 6-4, 185, Pawhuska, Pawhuska, Okla.

Ollie Gordon, rb, 6-1, 210, Trinity, Euless, Texas

Calvin Harvey, ot, 6-8, 330, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas

Jaleel Johnson, dl, 6-4, 235, Putnam City North, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Austin Kawecki, ot, 6-4, 265, Lebanon Trail, Frisco, Texas

Dylahn McKinney, cb, 6-0, 175, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas

Braylin Presley, ath, 5-7, 155, Bixby, Bixby, Okla.

Garret Rangel, qb, 6-2, 175, Lone Star, Frisco, Texas

Tabry Shettron, te, 6-4, 215, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.

Talyn Shettron, wr, 6-3, 185, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.

Tyrone Webber, ot, 6-5, 290, New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, N.M.

Oregon

Devon Jackson, lb, 6-2, 200, Burke, Omaha, Neb.

Sir Mells, dl, 6-4, 310, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.

Harrison Taggart, lb, 6-2, 200, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah

Michael Wooten, ot, 6-6, 290, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Oregon St.

Ryan Cooper, cb, 6-0, 175, Colleg of San Mateo, San Mateo, Calif.

Nathan Elu, ot, 6-5, 295, Junipero Serra, San Mateo, Calif.

Takari Hickle, dl, 6-4, 240, Tenino, Tenino, Wash.

Melvin Jordan, lb, 5-11, 215, Calvary Christian, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Dylan Lopez, iol, 6-2, 285, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Carlos Mack, s, 6-1, 175, Clovis, Fresno, Calif.

Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, edge, 6-5, 220, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.

Damien Martinez, rb, 5-10, 220, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas

Sam Mason, wr, 6-2, 185, Charter Oak, Covina, Calif.

Kord Shaw, ath, 6-2, 205, Bonneville, Ogden, Utah

Jacob Strand, ot, 6-5, 240, Canby, Canby, Ore.

Noble Thomas, cb, 6-1, 185, University, Orange City, Fla.

Travis Throckmorton, qb, 6-3, 205, Simi Valley, Simi Valley, Calif.

Jack Velling, te, 6-5, 225, Seattle Prep School, Seattle, Wash.

Luka Vincic, ot, 6-5, 275, Bothell, Bothell, Wash.

Quincy Wright, dl, 6-2, 270, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas

Penn St.

Drew Allar, qb, 6-4½, 228, Medina, Medina, Ohio

Kaytron Allen, rb, 5-11, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kaleb Artis, dl, 6-4, 290, St Francis Preparatory School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.

Alex Bacchetta, p, 6-3, 200, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.

Abdul Carter, lb, 6-4, 235, La Salle College, Glenside, Pa.

Jerry Cross, te, 6-6, 257, King, Milwaukee, Wis.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, dl, 6-5, 250, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.

Cristian Driver, s, 5-11, 185, Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas

Zane Durant, dl, 6-1, 251, Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.

Omari Evans, cb, 6-0, 170, Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas

Mehki Flowers, ath, 6-1, 190, Central Dauphin East, Harrisburg, Pa.

Anthony Ivey, wr, 6-0, 190, Manheim Township, Lancaster, Pa.

Tyler Johnson, wr, 6-0, 175, Magna Vista, Ridgeway, Va.

Maleek McNeil, ot, 6-7, 340, Walter Panas, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

Cam Miller, cb, 6-0, 180, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

J.B. Nelson, ot, 6-6, 310, Lackawanna CC, Scranton, Pa.

Beau Pribula, qb, 6-2, 215, Central York, York, Pa.

Kaden Saunders, wr, 5-10, 172, Westerville South, Westerville, Ohio

Drew Shelton, ot, 6-5, 290, Downingtown West, Downingtown, Pa.

Nicholas Singleton, rb, 6-0, 210, Governor Mifflin, Reading, Pa.

Ken Talley, edge, 6-3, 230, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.

KJ Winston, s, 6-1, 190, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

Keon Wylie, lb, 6-2, 210, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Ryan Baer, ol, 6-6, 335, North, Eastlake, Ohio

Jordaan Bailey, rb, 5-10, 185, Hillsborough, Tampa, Fla.

Addison Copeland, wr, 6-2, 175, Western New York Maritime Charter School, Buffalo, N.Y.

Sean Fitzsimmons, dl, 6-3, 290, Central Valley, Monaca, Pa.

Ryland Gandy, db, 6-0, 170, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Sam Vander Haar, p, 6-0, 180, ProKick Australia

Kyle Louis, lb, 5-11, 200, East Orange Campus, East Orange, N.J.

Isaiah Montgomery, ol, 6-4, 290, Landstown, Virginia Beach, Va.

Che Nwabuko, wr, 5-10, 165, Manor, Manor, Texas

Marquan Pope, lb, 6-1, 210, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Jimmy Scott, dl, 6-2, 250, St. Francis, Hamburg, N.Y.

Purdue

Brady Allen, qb, 6-5, 210, Gibson Southern, Fort Branch, Ind.

Jordan Buchanan, s, 6-0½, 165, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Nic Caraway, dl, 6-3, 240, Bryan, Bryan, Texas

Vince Carpenter, ot, 6-5, 275, Red Bank Catholic, Little Silver, N.J.

JP Deeter, dl, 6-4, 265, Manvel, Manvel, Texas

Curtis Deville, wr, 6-1, 180, Iowa, Iowa, La.

Joseph Jefferson II, s, 6-0, 190, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.

Charlie Kenrich, ath, 6-4, 220, Lakota East, Middletown, Ohio

Max Klare, te, 6-4, 225, St. Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kentrell Marks, rb, 6-1, 180, Valley Forge, Cleveland, Ohio

Domanick Moon, lb, 6-2, 218, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.

André Oben, ot, 6-4, 280, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Mariere Omonode, dl, 6-1, 260, West Lafayette, West Lafayette, Ind.

Roman Pitre, ath, 6-5, 215, University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.

Malachi Preciado, iol, 6-2, 265, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.

Zion Steptoe, wr, 6-0, 170, Memorial, Frisco, Texas

Joe Strickland, dl, 6-4, 250, Brebeuf Jesuit, Indianapolis, Ind.

Terence Thomas, ath, 5-11, 185, Boardman, Youngstown, Ohio

Cross Watson, ot, 6-5, 270, Portage Central, Portage, Mich.

Rutgers

DJ Allen, dl, 6-7, 225, Leo HS, Leo, Ind.

Jacob Allen, iol, 6-6, 270, Hun School , Princeton, N.J.

Thomas Amankwaa, s, 6-0, 180, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, N.J.

Kwabena Asamoah, iol, 6-4, 295, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Samuel Brown, rb, 6-1, 195, La Salle College, Glenside, Pa.

Dantae Chin, iol, 6-4, 290, Cypress Bay, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Joe De Croce, ot, 6-6, 290, Northern Valley Regional, Demarest, N.J.

Kenny Fletcher, edge, 6-4, 215, Delran, Delran, N.J.

Mike Higgins, te, 6-6, 230, Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.

Anthony Johnson, lb, 6-1, 230, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.

Nelson Monegro, ot, 6-7, 260, Union City, Union City, N.J.

Q’yaeir Price, dl, 6-2, 255, DePaul Catholic, Wayne, N.J.

Rashad Rochelle, wr, 5-11, 170, Springfield, Springfield, Ill.

Emir Stinette, iol, 6-5, 380, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Moses Walker, lb, 6-2, 220, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Taj White, ot, 6-5, 280, Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.

Zilan Williams, cb, 6-2, 175, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

