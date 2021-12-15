College Football National Signings List

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Isaiah Adams, ot, 6-6, 320, Garden City, Kan.
Jordan Anderson, rb, 6-3, 215, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet, Ill.
Owen Anderson, te, 6-4, 235, Hun School , Skillman, N.J.
Jared Badie, lb, 6-5, 212, Oswego East, Oswego, Ill.
Hank Beatty, wr, 5-11, 180, Rochester, Rochester, Ill.
Henry Boyer, te, 6-6, 250, Brother Rice, Oak Lawn, Ill.
Matt Fries, ot, 6-5, 275, Cranford Sr, Cranford, N.J.
TJ Griffin, s, 6-2, 190, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Palos Hills, Ill.
Ashton Hollins, ath, 6-4, 170, George County, Lucedale, Miss.
Malachi Hood, s, 6-2, 210, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet, Ill.
Gabriel Jacas, edge, 6-3, 240, Fort Pierce Central, Fort Pierce, Fla.
James Kreutz, lb, 6-1, 210, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Aidan Laughery, ath, 5-11, 188, Gcms, Gibson City, Ill.
Donovan Leary, qb, 6-2, 190, Timber Creek, Sicklerville, N.J.
Clayton Leonard, iol, 6-4, 265, Iroquois West, Danforth, Ill.
Elijah Mc-Cantos, cb, 6-0, 170, Edison, Miami, Fla.
Shawn Miller, wr, 6-1, 190, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Magnus Moller, ot, 6-8, 300, Denmark
Joey Okla, iol, 6-3, 285, Arrowhead, Hartland, Wis.
Eian Pugh, wr, 6-4, 170, Fenwick, Oak Park, Ill.
Tyson Rooks, wr, 6-5, 180, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga.
Hunter Whitenack, ot, 6-7, 290, New Prairie, New Carlisle, Ind.
Cameron Camper, wr, 6-2, 190, Trinity Valley CC, Athens, Texas
Phillip Dunnam, s, 6-1, 180, North Miami Beach Senior, Miami, Fla.
Brody Foley, te, 6-5½, 236, Anderson, Cincinnati, Ohio
James Monds III, cb, 5-10, 177, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.
Isaiah Jones, lb, 6-2, 215, London, London, Ohio
Jaylin Lucas, ath, 5-7, 170, Edna Karr, Houma, La.
Bray Lynch, ot, 6-5, 280, Westlake, Austin, Texas
Dasan McCullough, edge, 6-5, 220, Bloomington South, Bloomington, Ind.
Ryan Miller, te, 6-6, 215, Kenston, Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Demon Moore, iol, 6-5, 315, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Trevell Mullen, cb, 5-11, 150, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Gi’Bran Payne, rb, 5-10, 190, LaSalle , Cincinnati, Ohio
Jamari Sharpe, cb, 6-1, 175, Northwesternm Miami, Fla.
Carter Smith, ot, 6-5, 280, Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio
Venson Sneed, dl, 6-4, 240, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.
Richard Thomas, dl, 6-2, 255, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Kaiden Turner, lb, 6-2, 218, Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Ark.
Addison Ostrenga, te, 6-5, 220, Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Jacob Bostick, wr, 6-3, 170, Palatine, Palatine, Ill.
Caden Crawford, dl, 6-4, 235, Lansing, Lansing, Kan.
Jack Dotzler, ot, 6-7, 265, Waunakee, Waunakee, Wis.
Aaron Graves, dl, 6-5½, 260, Southeast Valley, Gowrie, Iowa
Kale Krogh, ot, 6-6, 265, Ballard, Huxley, Iowa
Carson May, qb, 6-5, 220, Jones, Jones, Okla.
Jayden Montgomery, lb, 5-11, 215, Bay Port, Green Bay, Wis.
Xavier Nwankpa, s, 6-2, 190, Southeast Polk, Altoona, Iowa
Olando Trader, cb, 6-1, 185, Jackson, Jackson, Mich.
Landyn Van Kekerix, lb, 6-2, 195, Rock Valley, Rock Valley, Iowa
Cael Vanderbush, te, 6-6, 200, Plainfield, Plainfield, Ind.
Quaron Adams, rb, 5-8, 150, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
MJ Anderson, dl, 6-3, 285, Christian Brothers College, Saint Louis Mo.
Rocco Becht, qb, 6-1, 190, Wiregrass Ranch, Zephyrhills, Fla.
Gabe Burkle, te, 6-7, 240, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Jeremiah Cooper, s, 5-11, 170, Andress, El Paso, Texas
Hunter Deyo, dl, 6-3, 270, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Jason Essex, wr, 6-3, 192, Winnetonka, Kansas City, Mo.
Ikenna Ezeogu, edge, 6-6, 220, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.
Greg Gaines, wr, 6-2, 185, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.
Tommy Hanann, Edge, 6-3, 225, Wayzata, Minneapolis, Minn.
Deylin Hasert, iol, 6-5, 280, Marshall, Marshall, Minn.
Trevon Howard, s, 6-1, 200, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Jacob Imming, lb, 6-2, 215, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
Andrew Keller, te, 6-6, 215, Waunakee, Waunakee, Wis.
Will McLaughlin, lb, 6-3, 220, Harlan Community, Harlan, Iowa
James Neal, ot, 6-6, 300, Independence, Kan.
Cartevious Norton, rb, 5-11, 210, Ware County, Waycross, Ga.
Domonique Orange, dl, 6-4, 300, North Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo.
Tyler Perkins, p, 6-0, 184, Norwalk, Norwalk, Ohio
Colby Reeder, lb, 6-3, 220, Salesianum, Wilmington, Del.
Carson Willich, lb, 6-2, 200, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.
Charles Armstrong, ot, 6-5, 270, Manatee, Bradenton, Fla.
Javonte Gardner, ot, 6-5, 290, Jones, Orlando, Fla.
Travis Hunter, cb, 6-1, 165, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.
James Reddick II, ol, 6-3, 320, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.
Braezhon Ross, dl, 6-2, 266, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.
Shedeur Sanders, qb, 6-1, 198, Trinity Christian, Cedar Hill, Texas
Herman Smith, ath, 5-11, 190, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.
De’Jahn Warren, cb, 6-0, 175, Lackawanna CC, Scranton, Pa.
Joey Baker, ol, 6-4, 260, South Lake Carroll, South Lake, Texas
Mason Ellis, db, 6-2, 188, Mulvane, Kan.
James Livingston, ot, 6-7, 275, Dexter, Dexter, Mich.
Tevita Noa, db, 6-4, 250, Snow College, Ephraim, Utah
Kaleb Purdy, s, 5-10, 170, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Ethan Vasko, qb, 6-3, 180, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.
Drake Bequeaith, ot, 6-5, 260, Grapevine, Grapevine, Texas
Jake Clifton, lb, 6-2, 205, Owasso, Owasso, Okla.
Jalen Klemm, ot, 6-6, 260, Gibsonia, Pa.
Sterling Lockett, wr, 5-10, 155, Blue Valley, Stilwell, Kan.
Brayden Loftin, te, 6-5, 210, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Colby McCalister, cb, 5-11, 175, Clear Brook, Friendswood, Texas
Garrett Oakley, te, 6-5, 210, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus, Neb.
Tobi Osunsanmi, lb, 6-2, 210, East, Wichita, Kan.
John Pastore, iol, 6-5, 270, Erie, Erie, Colo.
VJ Payne, lb, 6-2, 180, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Jordan Perry, ath, 6-2, 180, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ga.
Donovan Rieman, de, 6-4, 230, Enid, Okla.
Kobe Savage, s, 5-11, 200, Paris, Texas
Alex Afari, db, 6-2, 195, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio
Ja’Kobi Albert, ath, 5-11, 175, Fairfield Preparatory School, Fairfield, Ala.
Jordan Anthony, wr, 5-9, 160, Tylertown, Tylertown, Miss.
Grant Bingham, ol, 6-6, 302, Johnson Central, Paintsville, Ky.
Tomiwa Durojaiye, dl, 6-4, 255, Middletown, Middletown, Del.
Tyreese Fearbry, olb, 6-5, 225, Perry Traditional Academy, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Nik Hall, ol, 6-6, 320, Akin, Austin, Texas
Quentel Jones, dl, 6-2, 315, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.
Josh Kattus, te, 6-4, 235, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, Ohio
Elijah Reed, cb, 6-3, 180, Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky.
Tayvion Robinson, wr, 5-11, 185, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.
Jackson Smith, k, 5-11, 170, Boyle County, Danville, Ky.
Andre Stewart, cb, 6-0, 169, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.
Deone Walker, dt, 6-6, 350, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Brandon White, wr, 5-9, 165, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, Ohio
Chris Bell, wr, 6-2, 220, Greenville Christian School, Yazoo City, Miss.
Selah Brown, dl, 6-2, 250, Louisville Male, Louisville, Ky.
Max Cabana, ot, 6-5, 285, The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.
Titon Evans, rb, 5-11, 220, Hartsville, Hartsville S.C.
MJ Griffin, s, 6-1, 200, Saline, Ypsilanti Mich.
Makhete Gueye, ot, 6-7, 270, Venice Senior, Bradenton, Fla.
D’Angelo Hutchinson, db, 6-3, 185, Northeast, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Khalib Johnson, qb, 6-2, 220, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson, Ala.
Nate Kurisky, te, 6-3, 225, Gonzaga , Washington, District of Columbia
Chance Morrow, wr, 6-6, 200, West Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.
Devaughn MortimerFutah, wr, 5-11, 178, Dillard, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Izaiah Reed, og, 6-6, 295, Jackson North Side, Jackson, Tenn.
Momo Sanogo, lb, 6-2, 240, Plano West, Plano TX
Tawfiq Thomas, dl, 6-4, 325, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.
Maurice Turner, rb, 5-10, 180, Coffee, Douglas, Ga.
Dee Wiggins, wr, 6-3, 195, Miami Southridge, Miami, Fla.
Popeye Williams, dog, 6-3, 230, Westfield, Westfield, Ind.
Bo Bordelon, ot, 6-5, 265, Isidore Newman, New Orleans, La.
Will Campbell, ot, 6-6, 300, Neville, Monroe, La.
Nathan Dibert, k, 5-11, 195, Hartland, Hartland, Mich.
Tygee Hill, dl, 6-2, 280, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.
Walker Howard, qb, 6-1, 195, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, La.
Landon Ibieta, wr, 6-0, 185, Mandeville, Mandeville, La.
Emery Jones, iol, 6-4, 341, Catholic, Baton Rouge, La.
JaDarian Rhym, cb, 6-1, 170, Valdosta, Valdosta, Ga.
DeMario Tolan, lb, 6-2, 205, Dr. Phillips, Orlando, Fla.
Fitzgerald West, dl, 6-2, 325, Lafayette Christian Academy, Lafayette, La.
Quency Wiggins, dl, 6-6, 274, Madison Prep Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Jaishawn Barham, lb, 6-3, 230, St. Frances Academy, District Heights, Md.
Maximus McCree, ot, 6-6, 290, Iowa Central CC, Fort Dodge, Iowa
Andre Roye, ot, 6-6, 320, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Octavian Smith Jr., ath, 6-0, 170, Paint Branch, Burtonsville, Md.
Wesley Bissainthe, lb, 6-1, 205, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
Jacurri Brown, qb, 6-4, 205, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.
Chris Graves, ath, 6-1, 175, Bishop Verot , Fort Myers, Fla.
Jaden Harris, cb, 5-11, 180, Riverwood, Atlanta, Ga.
Isaiah Horton, wr, 6-3, 190, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Nyjalik Kelly, dl, 6-4, 240, Dillard, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Khamauri Rogers, cb, 6-0, 165, Holmes County, Madison, Miss.
Markeith Williams, s, 6-1, 170, Evans, Orlando, Fla.
Zeke Berry, s, 6-0, 195, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.
Damani Dent, s, 6-0, 190, Terry Parker, Jacksonville, Fla.
Mason Graham, dl, 6-4, 295, Servite, Anaheim, Calif.
Connor Jones, ot, 6-7, 285, Palmer Ridge, Monument, Colo.
Marlin Klein, te, 6-6, 215, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.
Alessandro Lorenzetti, ot, 6-6, 285, The Loomis Chaffee School, WINDSOR, Conn.
Colston Loveland, te, 6-5, 230, Gooding, Gooding, Idaho
Tyler Morris, wr, 6-0, 175, Nazareth Academy, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Alex Orji, qb, 6-2, 226, Sachse, Sachse, Texas
Micah Pollard, lb, 6-3, 200, Bartram Trail, Jacksonville, Fla.
Myles Pollard, cb, 6-2, 185, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Jimmy Rolder, lb, 6-2, 220, Marist, Chicago, Ill.
Keon Sabb, s, 6-2, 200, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
CJ Stokes, rb, 5-11, 190, Hammond School, Columbia, S.C.
Amorion Walker, ath, 6-4, 175, Ponchatoula, Ponchatoula, La.
Gavin Broscious, iol, 6-5, 305, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.
Chase Carter, edge, 6-6, 225, Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis, Minn.
Quavian Carter, s, 6-4, 200, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
Caleb Coley, cb, 5-11, 166, Houston County, Warner Robins, Ga.
Antonio Gates Jr., wr, 6-1, 185, Fordson, Dearborn, Mich.
Jaron Glover, wr, 6-3, 195, Riverview, Sarasota, Fla.
Tyrell Henry, ath, 6-1, 170, Roseville, Roseville, Mich.
Katin Houser, qb, 6-3, 200, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Malcolm Jones, s, 6-1, 185, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
Ashton Lepo, ot, 6-8, 280, Grand Haven, Grand Haven, Mich.
Jaden Mangham, ath, 6-3, 185, Wylie E. Groves, Franklin, Mich.
Michael Masunas, te, 6-5, 235, Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz.
Braden Miller, ot, 6-7, 290, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.
Jack Nickel, te, 6-4, 235, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.
Kristian Phillips, iol, 6-6, 340, Salem, Conyers, Ga.
James Schott, edge, 6-4, 215, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.
Malik Spencer, s, 6-2, 193, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Jack Stone, k, 6-0, 186, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas
Dillon Tatum, ath, 5-11, 190, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Alex VanSumeren, dl, 6-3, 300, Garber, Essexville, Mich.
Ade Willie, cb, 6-2, 185, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Zion Young, dl, 6-5½, 230, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Spencer Alvarez, ot, 6-7, 255, Columbia Heights, Minneapolis, Minn.
Maverick Baranowski, lb, 6-3, 210, Spruce Creek, Port Orange, Fla.
Ashton Beers, iol, 6-5, 295, Slinger, Slinger, Wis.
Trey Bixby, dl, 6-5, 255, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Minn.
Coleman Bryson, s, 6-2, 190, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.
Zach Evans, rb, 5-9, 200, Rockwall-Heath, Rockwall, Texas
Joey Gerlach, lb, 6-3, 195, Woodbury, Saint Paul, Minn.
Aidan Gousby, ath, 6-2, 185, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Kristen Hoskins, wr, 5-9, 160, Alexandria Area, Alexandria, Minn.
Nathan Jones, te, 6-5, 240, Brock, Brock, Texas
Rhyland Kelly, cb, 6-2, 185, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Jacob Knuth, qb, 6-4, 207, Harrisburg, Harrisburg, S.D.
Cade McConnell, iol, 6-5, 300, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.
Tony Nelson, ot, 6-6, 265, Tracy, Tracy, Minn.
Hayden Schwartz, dl, 6-4, 244, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Anthony Smith, dl, 6-5, 280, Shippensburg Area, Shippensburg, Pa.
Tariq Watson, cb, 5-10, 165, Helen Cox, Harvey, La.
Ike White, wr, 5-11, 185, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Tyler Banks, ath, 6-3, 235, Nottoway, Crewe, Va.
Falentha Carswell, ot, 6-7, 275, Washington County, Sandersville, Ga.
Nick Cull, cb, 5-11, 175, Seminole County, Donalsonville, Ga.
Preston Cushman, ot, 6-5, 285, Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla.
Jeremiah Dillon, wr, 6-2, 180, Tylertown, Tylertown, Miss.
Cam East, ot, 6-7, 280, St. Augustine, New Orleans, La.
Taylor Groves, s, 6-2, 182, East Robertson, Cross Plains, Tenn.
Kyirin Heath, te, 6-4, 232, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
Quinshon Judkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Pike Road, Pike Road, Ala.
Fraser Masin, k, 6-6, 215, ProKick Australia, Melbourne, Aus.
Larry Simmons, wr, 6-2, 175, Moss Point, Moss Point, Miss.
Jarell Stinson, cb, 5-10, 160, Opelika, Opelika, Ala.
Jaylon White, lb, 6-3, 201, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.
Jaron Willis, lb, 6-2, 228, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
Jackson Cannon, ot, 6-5, 310, Ola, McDonough, Ga.
Audavion Collins, cb, 6-0, 165, Newton, Covington, Ga.
Kalvin Dinkins, dl, 6-3, 310, Lake High School, Lake, Miss.
Marquez Dortch, wr, 6-0, 175, George County, Lucedale, Miss.
Javae Gilmore, lb, 6-4, 200, Amite, Amite, La.
Jarnorris Hopson, wr, 5-11, 175, Horn Lake, Horn Lake, Miss.
Jakson LaHue, ot, 6-5, 285, Azle, Azle, Texas
Braedyn Locke, qb, 6-1, 195, Rockwall, Rockwall, Texas
Wesley Miller, s, 5-10½, 184, Heritage Academy, Columbus, Miss.
Khalid Moore, lb, 6-2, 206, Poplarville, Poplarville, Miss.
Donterry Russell, edge, 6-4, 200, Provine, Jackson, Miss.
Trent Singleton, ath, 6-0, 190, Raymond, Edwards, Miss.
Avery Sledge, edge, 6-4, 210, Forrest County Agricultural, Brooklyn, Miss.
Lucas Taylor, iol, 6-5, 310, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Mobile, Ala.
Trevion Williams, dl, 6-4½, 254, Crystal Springs, Crystal Springs, Miss.
Comments