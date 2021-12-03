Colorado 78, Dixie State College 53

DIXIE STATE COLLEGE (2-5)
Isaacson 3-8 0-0 9, Gillen 6-14 1-2 14, Sireni 1-4 1-1 3, Macie Warren 3-7 1-2 8, Maddie Warren 1-8 2-2 5, Stimpson 3-4 0-0 8, Camacho 0-2 0-0 0, McCord 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 5-7 53
COLORADO (8-0)
Tuitele 6-7 0-0 12, Finau 0-5 0-0 0, Formann 1-4 2-2 4, Hollingshed 5-10 0-0 11, Sherrod 3-6 0-0 6, Miller 9-13 1-3 20, Singer 0-0 0-0 0, Blacksten 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Sadler 3-5 2-2 10, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Wetta 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 33-64 7-9 78
|Dixie State College
|10
|8
|20
|15
|—
|53
|Colorado
|19
|15
|25
|19
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Dixie State College 10-30 (Isaacson 3-7, Gillen 1-3, Sireni 0-2, Warren 1-3, Warren 1-8, Stimpson 2-3, Camacho 0-1, McCord 2-3), Colorado 5-20 (Finau 0-2, Formann 0-3, Hollingshed 1-4, Miller 1-3, Blacksten 1-3, Jones 0-1, Sadler 2-3, Taylor 0-1). Assists_Dixie State College 10 (Gillen 4), Colorado 17 (Sherrod 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dixie State College 23 (Sireni 1-4), Colorado 40 (Jones 4-8). Total Fouls_Dixie State College 12, Colorado 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_956.
