Colorado 78, SMU 55

SMU (4-6)

Sanderlin 0-3 1-2 1, Wilkinson 7-17 1-1 15, Bradley 1-7 0-0 2, Smith 5-8 1-4 13, Wiggins 2-6 1-2 5, Bayliss 4-5 0-0 8, Warthen 0-0 0-1 0, White 5-10 1-3 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Rufus 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 5-13 55

COLORADO (10-0)

Tuitele 4-6 0-0 9, Finau 5-7 2-2 13, Formann 1-8 0-0 3, Hollingshed 7-16 2-2 19, Sherrod 1-2 1-1 3, Miller 8-9 2-2 20, Blacksten 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Sadler 2-5 2-2 6, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-66 9-9 78

SMU 10 9 19 17 — 55 Colorado 21 20 14 23 — 78

3-Point Goals_SMU 2-10 (Wilkinson 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Smith 2-4, Wiggins 0-3, White 0-1), Colorado 9-26 (Tuitele 1-1, Finau 1-2, Formann 1-7, Hollingshed 3-6, Miller 2-2, Blacksten 1-5, Jones 0-1, Sadler 0-2). Assists_SMU 9 (Wiggins 3), Colorado 22 (Sherrod 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SMU 36 (Bayliss 3-7), Colorado 37 (Tuitele 3-6). Total Fouls_SMU 10, Colorado 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,195.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.