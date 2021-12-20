Colorado 80, San Francisco 56

SAN FRANCISCO (5-6)

Dickie 2-9 0-0 5, Kostic 0-1 0-0 0, Krimili 2-7 0-0 5, Langer 0-0 0-0 0, McDowell-White 2-4 0-0 5, Rathbun 0-2 0-0 0, Gayles 5-7 1-2 15, Klavina 2-5 0-0 5, Vaalavirta 0-3 2-2 2, Fulcher 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 1-4 3-4 5, Langarita 6-8 1-2 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 7-10 56

COLORADO (11-0)

Tuitele 1-3 0-0 2, Finau 4-12 1-1 11, Formann 1-5 2-2 4, Hollingshed 8-11 3-4 23, Sherrod 2-4 1-3 5, Miller 8-11 2-2 19, Blacksten 2-2 0-1 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Sadler 1-6 0-0 2, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 1-2 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 13-17 80

San Francisco 16 16 13 11 — 56 Colorado 25 14 23 18 — 80

3-Point Goals_San Francisco 9-23 (Dickie 1-5, Krimili 1-5, McDowell-White 1-1, Gayles 4-6, Klavina 1-3, Keita 0-2, Langarita 1-1), Colorado 9-26 (Finau 2-7, Formann 0-4, Hollingshed 4-5, Sherrod 0-2, Miller 1-3, Blacksten 1-1, Jones 0-1, Sadler 0-2, Wetta 1-1). Assists_San Francisco 11 (McDowell-White 4), Colorado 17 (Wetta 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Francisco 25 (Langarita 3-4), Colorado 39 (Hollingshed 3-9). Total Fouls_San Francisco 17, Colorado 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,132.

