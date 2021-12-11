Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-3)
Brooks 6-14 0-0 15, Jeffries 3-7 0-0 7, Molinar 2-16 6-6 11, S.Moore 5-14 1-1 13, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 3-4 7-8 13, Watts 0-2 0-0 0, Fountain 1-4 0-0 2, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 14-15 63.
COLORADO ST. (10-0)
Thistlewood 2-6 2-2 8, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, K.Moore 5-9 1-1 13, Stevens 3-10 0-0 8, Roddy 8-11 2-3 19, Jacobs 1-4 0-0 3, Tonje 2-3 0-0 6, Lake 1-4 0-0 3, Moors 1-2 0-0 2, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 5-6 66.
Halftime_Mississippi St. 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 7-28 (Brooks 3-6, S.Moore 2-7, Jeffries 1-5, Molinar 1-7, Watts 0-1, Fountain 0-2), Colorado St. 11-26 (Tonje 2-2, K.Moore 2-4, Stevens 2-5, Thistlewood 2-6, Roddy 1-2, Jacobs 1-3, Lake 1-3, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 31 (Jeffries, S.Moore 6), Colorado St. 33 (Thomas 10). Assists_Mississippi St. 12 (Molinar 5), Colorado St. 21 (Stevens 10). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 14, Colorado St. 12.
