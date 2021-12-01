Colorado St. 86, UALR 55

UALR (4-3)
Gordon 3-7 2-2 8, Besovic 0-2 0-1 0, Andric 3-6 0-0 6, Palermo 6-12 4-4 16, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Stulic 3-5 2-2 9, Osawe 3-8 3-5 11, Lukic 2-7 1-1 5, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-15 55.
COLORADO ST. (7-0)
Thistlewood 4-9 1-1 11, Moore 5-8 0-0 11, Stevens 4-6 2-2 12, Tonje 4-7 2-2 10, Roddy 4-5 1-1 9, Jacobs 1-3 2-2 4, Lake 3-6 0-0 8, Moors 4-5 0-0 8, Thomas 1-3 4-4 6, Rivera 3-6 0-0 7, Hebb 0-0 0-0 0, Bassett 0-0 0-0 0, Jennissen 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 12-12 86.
Halftime_Colorado St. 43-20. 3-Point Goals_UALR 3-13 (Osawe 2-5, Stulic 1-3, Smith 0-2, Lukic 0-3), Colorado St. 8-23 (Lake 2-3, Stevens 2-3, Thistlewood 2-5, Rivera 1-2, Moore 1-3, Jacobs 0-1, Jennissen 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Tonje 0-3). Rebounds_UALR 26 (Osawe 6), Colorado St. 31 (Thistlewood 5). Assists_UALR 6 (Smith 3), Colorado St. 24 (Stevens 12). Total Fouls_UALR 16, Colorado St. 17.
