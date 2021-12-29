Conference play starts for Ga. State, Arkansas St.

Georgia State (6-5, 0-0) vs. Arkansas State (9-3, 0-0)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State and Arkansas State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Georgia State finished with eight wins and four losses, while Arkansas State won seven games and lost eight.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kane Williams, Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS: Arkansas State is 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 3-3 when falling shy of that mark. Georgia State is 6-0 when grabbing at least 13 offensive boards and 0-5 this year, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Georgia State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Arkansas State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 18th among Division I teams. The Arkansas State offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Red Wolves 281st, nationally).

