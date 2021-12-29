Conference play starts for Marshall, La. Tech

Marshall (7-6, 0-0) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3, 0-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and Louisiana Tech meet in the first CUSA game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Marshall finished with nine wins and five losses, while Louisiana Tech won 13 games and lost four.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while Amorie Archibald has put up 13.6 points. For the Thundering Herd, Taevion Kinsey has averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists while Andrew Taylor has put up 12.9 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 17.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Marshall’s Taylor has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 27.2 percent of them, and is 7 of 25 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.4 points while giving up 65.4.

BREAKING EVEN: Each of these teams put up a grand total of 148 points against one another across two matchups last year.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

