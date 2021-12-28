Conference play starts for Wagner, St. Francis

Wagner (6-2, 0-0) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (4-7, 0-0)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits St. Francis (Pa.) as NEC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Wagner finished with 13 wins and five losses, while St. Francis (Pa.) won five games and lost 13.

SUPER SENIORS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors. Alex Morales, Will Martinez, Elijah Ford and Raekwon Rogers have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Seahawks points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wagner is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least nine offensive rebounds. The Seahawks are 0-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Wagner defense has held opponents to just 57.3 points per game, the 11th-lowest in Division I. St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed an average of 77.3 points through 11 games (ranked 272nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.