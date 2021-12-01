Conference play starts for Youngstown St., Milwaukee

Youngstown State (2-3, 0-0) vs. Milwaukee (1-5, 0-0)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Milwaukee meet in the first Horizon game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Youngstown State finished with nine wins and 11 losses, while Milwaukee won seven games and lost 10.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston has averaged 15 points and 4.7 rebounds while Donovan Newby has put up nine points. For the Penguins, Michael Akuchie has averaged 16 points and eight rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AKUCHIE: Akuchie has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Milwaukee has an assist on 28 of 65 field goals (43.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Youngstown State has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season.

