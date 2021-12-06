Trending:
Cooper lifts Morehead St. over Presbyterian 71-66

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 9:40 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian on Monday night.

Johni Broome had 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles (6-3), who have won four in a row. Jaylen Sebree added 13 points. Skyelar Potter had six rebounds.

Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-4). Rayshon Harrison added 13 points and six assists. Trevon Reddish had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

