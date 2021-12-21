Corbett, Coppin State visit George Mason

Coppin State (1-14) vs. George Mason (6-5)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Tyree Corbett and Coppin State will take on Josh Oduro and George Mason. The senior Corbett is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games. Oduro, a junior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Coppin State’s Corbett, Mike Hood and Justin Steers have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Corbett has connected on 22.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Patriots are 1-5 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 64.2 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.