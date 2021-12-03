Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77

COPPIN ST. (1-11)
Corbett 8-15 7-10 23, Hood 4-10 0-0 10, James 0-0 0-0 0, Tarke 2-8 4-7 8, Zarzuela 9-20 2-3 25, Cardaci 2-7 0-0 5, Rojas 1-3 0-0 3, Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Titus 1-4 0-0 3, Steers 0-1 0-0 0, Conteh 0-1 0-0 0, Spurlock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 13-20 77.
CORNELL (7-1)
Dickson 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 7-14 0-0 17, Dolan 2-4 1-2 6, Manon 3-6 2-3 9, Patel 4-9 1-2 10, Boothby 7-9 0-0 21, Noll 4-10 2-4 12, Gray 1-1 3-4 5, Hansen 1-5 2-2 5, N.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ervin 0-0 0-0 0, Ragland 1-1 0-0 3, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 11-17 92.
Halftime_Cornell 55-35. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 10-35 (Zarzuela 5-13, Hood 2-6, Rojas 1-3, Titus 1-3, Cardaci 1-6, Spurlock 0-1, Tarke 0-3), Cornell 17-36 (Boothby 7-9, Jones 3-8, Noll 2-5, Ragland 1-1, Dolan 1-2, Manon 1-2, Hansen 1-4, Patel 1-4, Dickson 0-1). Rebounds_Coppin St. 33 (Corbett 12), Cornell 46 (Dickson 9). Assists_Coppin St. 14 (Zarzuela 3), Cornell 26 (Dickson 9). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 18, Cornell 16. A_526 (4,473).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments