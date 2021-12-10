Coyne, Vasser agree to end IndyCar team partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing announced Friday they will end their IndyCar Series partnership.

The two teams had worked together for the past four seasons.

Coyne’s team issued a statement acknowledging Vasser Sullivan wanted to focus on its sports car entries, though the Vasser Sullivan team said it still hopes to compete on North America’s top open-wheel circuit.

“We’ve had a great and successful time with our partners at Vasser Sullivan Racing and we appreciate everything Jimmy and Sulli have done and brought to the team and our No. 18 entry,” Coyne’s team said. “We understand that they want to focus on their sports car endeavors, and we wish them continued success with their factory Lexus deal and the best of luck in their future projects.”

The announcement comes one day after Coyne confirmed the team had hired two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato. The Japanese driver will be competing under Coyne’s partnership with Rick Ware racing.

There is speculation Coyne will enter a new partnership to run a second car this season, just not with Vasser Sullivan.

“Vasser Sullivan Racing wants to thank Dale for his partnership over the last four seasons,” the team said. “We reaffirm our desire to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series wish Dale and the Dale Coyne Racing team the best.”

