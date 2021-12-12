Creighton 69, Arizona St. 62

ARIZONA ST. (5-5)
Gilles 8-13 1-1 18, Van Hyfte 4-6 1-2 9, Hanson 1-7 0-0 3, Loville 7-13 1-2 15, Simmons 5-10 3-4 14, Levings 0-1 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Basallo 0-0 0-0 0, Bosquez 0-3 0-0 0, Erikstrup 0-1 0-0 0, Sousa 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 6-9 62
CREIGHTON (6-2)
Bachelor 9-11 3-4 23, Ronsiek 5-7 6-6 17, Brotzki 0-2 0-0 0, Jensen 1-6 0-0 2, Rembao 2-5 3-4 8, Saunders 0-1 2-2 2, Brake 0-0 0-0 0, Horan 0-0 0-0 0, Maly 2-5 1-2 7, Mogensen 3-5 3-4 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-42 18-22 69
|Arizona St.
|9
|13
|24
|16
|—
|62
|Creighton
|16
|13
|12
|28
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 4-19 (Gilles 1-4, Hanson 1-5, Loville 0-1, Simmons 1-4, Levings 0-1, Bosquez 0-2, Erikstrup 0-1, Sousa 1-1), Creighton 7-15 (Bachelor 2-2, Ronsiek 1-1, Brotzki 0-2, Jensen 0-2, Rembao 1-2, Maly 2-5, Mogensen 1-1). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Simmons 4), Creighton 15 (Rembao 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 25 (Team 3-5), Creighton 23 (Bachelor 2-5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 26, Creighton 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_735.
