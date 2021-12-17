Creighton 79, No. 9 Villanova 59

VILLANOVA (7-4)

Dixon 5-13 3-4 15, Samuels 2-9 6-7 11, Slater 2-5 1-2 5, Gillespie 6-17 3-3 16, Moore 3-10 0-0 6, Daniels 3-8 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Antoine 0-0 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0, Longino 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 13-16 59.

CREIGHTON (9-3)

Hawkins 6-14 4-4 19, Kaluma 2-4 0-0 4, Kalkbrenner 4-7 0-0 8, Nembhard 4-8 4-6 14, O’Connell 5-8 0-0 12, Alexander 5-8 0-0 10, Andronikashvili 3-5 0-0 8, Feazell 2-2 0-0 4, Christofilis 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 8-10 79.

Halftime_Creighton 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 4-23 (Dixon 2-3, Samuels 1-5, Gillespie 1-8, Daniels 0-2, Slater 0-2, Moore 0-3), Creighton 9-23 (Hawkins 3-6, Andronikashvili 2-2, O’Connell 2-4, Nembhard 2-6, Christofilis 0-1, Kaluma 0-1, Alexander 0-3). Rebounds_Villanova 28 (Dixon 9), Creighton 38 (Hawkins 11). Assists_Villanova 4 (Gillespie 2), Creighton 14 (Nembhard 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 14, Creighton 13.

