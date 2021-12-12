CS Bakersfield 59, Idaho 58

IDAHO (2-8)
Christensen 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-8 2-4 2, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, Dixon 4-12 4-4 13, R.Smith 5-12 2-4 16, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, Pepple 4-5 2-2 10, Kilgore 1-4 1-2 3, Quinnett 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 11-16 58.
CS BAKERSFIELD (4-2)
Stith 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Edler-Davis 3-7 2-2 8, McCall 8-15 2-2 18, Higgins 2-8 1-2 5, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Panopio 2-5 4-4 9, Henson 3-4 0-0 7, C.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, D.Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-10 59.
Halftime_CS Bakersfield 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 9-25 (R.Smith 4-9, Salih 3-3, Bertain 1-1, Dixon 1-5, Quinnett 0-3, Anderson 0-4), CS Bakersfield 2-9 (Henson 1-2, Panopio 1-2, C.Smith 0-1, D.Walker 0-1, Williams 0-1, Higgins 0-2). Rebounds_Idaho 28 (Christensen, R.Smith, Pepple 6), CS Bakersfield 31 (McCall 9). Assists_Idaho 15 (Anderson 6), CS Bakersfield 10 (Higgins 5). Total Fouls_Idaho 17, CS Bakersfield 20. A_899 (3,800).
