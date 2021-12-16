On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

CS Fullerton battles Redlands

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Redlands vs. Cal State Fullerton (5-5)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Fullerton Titans will be taking on the Bulldogs of Division III Redlands. Cal State Fullerton is coming off an 87-59 home win against Life Pacific in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.AWESOME ANOSIKE: In 10 appearances this season, Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike has shot 55.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Launch and Test Range System (LTRS)...
12|14 Bloomberg Technology Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA Administrator Michael Regan delivers commencement speech at alma mater North Carolina A&T