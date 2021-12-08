Trending:
Cubbage leads St. Francis (NY) over St. Peter’s 71-60

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:51 pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Michael Cubbage had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Francis (N.Y.) to a 71-60 win over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday night, ending the Terriers’ season-opening eight-game losing streak.

Larry Moreno had 18 points for Saint Francis (1-8). Rob Higgins added 13 points. Patrick Emilien had 10 points.

Fousseyni Drame had 10 points and four blocks for the Peacocks (2-5). Daryl Banks III added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

