Cummings scores 26 to lead Colgate over Columbia 89-61

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 9:19 pm
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had a career-high 26 points as Colgate defeated Columbia 89-61 on Monday night.

Jack Ferguson had 12 points for Colgate (4-5). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Cummings hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Zavian McLean had 15 points for the Lions (3-7). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

