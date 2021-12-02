On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 11:40 pm
Dallas 7 6 7 7 27
New Orleans 0 7 3 7 17

First Quarter

Dal_Gallup 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :59.

Second Quarter

NO_Humphrey 24 pass from Ta.Hill (Maher kick), 12:54.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 55, 9:04.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Maher 42, 8:26.

Dal_Pollard 58 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:55.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Watkins 29 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:52.

NO_Harris 70 pass from Ta.Hill (Maher kick), 2:32.

A_69,170.

___

Dal NO
First downs 17 17
Total Net Yards 377 405
Rushes-yards 24-146 26-153
Passing 231 252
Punt Returns 4-44 4-37
Kickoff Returns 1-22 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 4-37 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 19-41-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-12
Punts 7-48.143 6-51.333
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 7-59
Time of Possession 28:06 31:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 7-71, Elliott 13-45, Lamb 1-33, Prescott 3-(minus 3). New Orleans, Hill 11-101, Ingram 10-28, Montgomery 4-21, Harris 1-3.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 26-40-1-238. New Orleans, Hill 19-41-4-264.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 7-89, Schultz 5-43, Gallup 5-36, Cooper 2-41, N.Brown 2-14, Pollard 2-3, Elliott 2-2, Turner 1-10. New Orleans, Harris 4-96, Montgomery 4-9, Vannett 3-48, Humphrey 2-49, Smith 2-15, Johnson 1-27, Callaway 1-13, Griffin 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Maher 56.

