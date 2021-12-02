Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

|Dallas
|7
|6
|7
|7
|—
|27
|New Orleans
|0
|7
|3
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Dal_Gallup 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :59.
Second Quarter
NO_Humphrey 24 pass from Ta.Hill (Maher kick), 12:54.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 55, 9:04.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Maher 42, 8:26.
Dal_Pollard 58 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:55.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Watkins 29 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:52.
NO_Harris 70 pass from Ta.Hill (Maher kick), 2:32.
A_69,170.
|Dal
|NO
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|377
|405
|Rushes-yards
|24-146
|26-153
|Passing
|231
|252
|Punt Returns
|4-44
|4-37
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-37
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-1
|19-41-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-12
|Punts
|7-48.143
|6-51.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|7-59
|Time of Possession
|28:06
|31:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 7-71, Elliott 13-45, Lamb 1-33, Prescott 3-(minus 3). New Orleans, Hill 11-101, Ingram 10-28, Montgomery 4-21, Harris 1-3.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 26-40-1-238. New Orleans, Hill 19-41-4-264.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 7-89, Schultz 5-43, Gallup 5-36, Cooper 2-41, N.Brown 2-14, Pollard 2-3, Elliott 2-2, Turner 1-10. New Orleans, Harris 4-96, Montgomery 4-9, Vannett 3-48, Humphrey 2-49, Smith 2-15, Johnson 1-27, Callaway 1-13, Griffin 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Maher 56.
