On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dallas 27, Washington 20

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 4:37 pm
< a min read
      
Dallas 18 6 3 0 27
Washington 0 0 8 12 20

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 9:37.

Dal_Cooper 7 pass from Prescott (Elliott run), 3:42.

Dal_Armstrong 37 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), :29.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:58.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 37, :15.

Third Quarter

Was_Sims 43 pass from Heinicke (Heinicke run), 6:57.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 29, 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

Was_J.Williams 1 run (pass failed), 5:09.

Was_Holcomb 31 interception return (kick failed), 4:13.

A_61,308.

___

Dal Was
First downs 19 14
Total Net Yards 323 224
Rushes-yards 35-122 23-100
Passing 201 124
Punt Returns 3-5 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-39 2-48
Interceptions Ret. 1-12 2-34
Comp-Att-Int 22-39-2 15-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-10 5-51
Punts 6-44.667 7-50.857
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 7-60 7-65
Time of Possession 34:29 25:31

___

        Read more: Sports News

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-45, Clement 13-44, Lamb 2-15, Prescott 7-15, Hardy 1-3. Washington, Gibson 10-36, Patterson 4-29, Williams 4-16, K.Allen 2-11, Heinicke 3-8.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-39-2-211. Washington, Heinicke 11-25-1-122, K.Allen 4-9-0-53.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 7-61, Gallup 5-60, Cooper 5-51, C.Wilson 2-18, Elliott 1-15, Schultz 1-4, Clement 1-2. Washington, Humphries 4-34, Sims 3-69, Carter 2-12, Gibson 2-5, Bates 1-19, Williams 1-19, Patterson 1-9, Seals-Jones 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding