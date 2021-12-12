Dallas 27, Washington 20

|Dallas
|18
|6
|3
|0
|—
|27
|Washington
|0
|0
|8
|12
|—
|20
First Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 9:37.
Dal_Cooper 7 pass from Prescott (Elliott run), 3:42.
Dal_Armstrong 37 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), :29.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:58.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 37, :15.
Third Quarter
Was_Sims 43 pass from Heinicke (Heinicke run), 6:57.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 29, 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
Was_J.Williams 1 run (pass failed), 5:09.
Was_Holcomb 31 interception return (kick failed), 4:13.
A_61,308.
|
|Dal
|Was
|First downs
|19
|14
|Total Net Yards
|323
|224
|Rushes-yards
|35-122
|23-100
|Passing
|201
|124
|Punt Returns
|3-5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-39
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-12
|2-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-39-2
|15-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-10
|5-51
|Punts
|6-44.667
|7-50.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|34:29
|25:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-45, Clement 13-44, Lamb 2-15, Prescott 7-15, Hardy 1-3. Washington, Gibson 10-36, Patterson 4-29, Williams 4-16, K.Allen 2-11, Heinicke 3-8.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-39-2-211. Washington, Heinicke 11-25-1-122, K.Allen 4-9-0-53.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 7-61, Gallup 5-60, Cooper 5-51, C.Wilson 2-18, Elliott 1-15, Schultz 1-4, Clement 1-2. Washington, Humphries 4-34, Sims 3-69, Carter 2-12, Gibson 2-5, Bates 1-19, Williams 1-19, Patterson 1-9, Seals-Jones 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
