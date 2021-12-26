Dallas 56, Washington 14

|Washington
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Dallas
|21
|21
|7
|7
|—
|56
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 5 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 7:42.
Dal_Schultz 9 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 3:08.
Dal_Lawrence 40 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:17.
Second Quarter
Was_Gibson 8 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:45.
Dal_Elliott 11 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:34.
Dal_Steele 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:31.
Dal_Cooper 13 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :05.
Third Quarter
Dal_Golston 0 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 6:06.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Turner 9 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), 14:16.
Was_Bates 0 run (Slye kick), 2:46.
___
|
|Was
|Dal
|First downs
|13
|28
|Total Net Yards
|257
|497
|Rushes-yards
|20-85
|28-108
|Passing
|172
|389
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-32-2
|30-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-16
|3-11
|Punts
|7-44.0
|4-53.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-13
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|28:29
|31:31
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Patterson 9-33, Gibson 6-29, Carter 1-15, Williams 3-9, Heinicke 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 9-37, Pollard 8-34, Prescott 4-21, Clement 4-18, Rush 2-0, Lamb 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 7-22-2-121, K.Allen 8-10-0-67. Dallas, Prescott 28-39-0-330, Rush 2-3-0-70.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-40, Brown 2-53, Bates 2-45, Gibson 2-29, Humphries 2-4, Milne 1-14, Carter 1-5, Williams 1-2, Seals-Jones 1-(minus 4). Dallas, Schultz 8-82, Cooper 7-85, Lamb 4-66, Turner 3-82, Gallup 2-53, Pollard 2-16, C.Wilson 2-10, Elliott 1-5, Steele 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments