Dallas 56, Washington 14

Washington 0 7 0 7 — 14 Dallas 21 21 7 7 — 56

First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 5 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 7:42.

Dal_Schultz 9 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 3:08.

Dal_Lawrence 40 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:17.

Second Quarter

Was_Gibson 8 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:45.

Dal_Elliott 11 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:34.

Dal_Steele 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:31.

Dal_Cooper 13 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :05.

Third Quarter

Dal_Golston 0 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 6:06.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Turner 9 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), 14:16.

Was_Bates 0 run (Slye kick), 2:46.

___

Was Dal First downs 13 28 Total Net Yards 257 497 Rushes-yards 20-85 28-108 Passing 172 389 Punt Returns 2-14 1-21 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-20 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-40 Comp-Att-Int 15-32-2 30-42-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-16 3-11 Punts 7-44.0 4-53.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 1-13 3-15 Time of Possession 28:29 31:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Patterson 9-33, Gibson 6-29, Carter 1-15, Williams 3-9, Heinicke 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 9-37, Pollard 8-34, Prescott 4-21, Clement 4-18, Rush 2-0, Lamb 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 7-22-2-121, K.Allen 8-10-0-67. Dallas, Prescott 28-39-0-330, Rush 2-3-0-70.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-40, Brown 2-53, Bates 2-45, Gibson 2-29, Humphries 2-4, Milne 1-14, Carter 1-5, Williams 1-2, Seals-Jones 1-(minus 4). Dallas, Schultz 8-82, Cooper 7-85, Lamb 4-66, Turner 3-82, Gallup 2-53, Pollard 2-16, C.Wilson 2-10, Elliott 1-5, Steele 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.