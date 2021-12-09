Trending:
Davey O’Brien Winners

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 8:57 pm
Winners of the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best quarterback, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:

National Quarterback Award

2021_Bryce Young, Alabama

2020_Mac Jones, Alabama

2019_Joe Burrow, LSU

2018_Kyler Murray , Oklahoma

2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2016_Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2015_Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon

2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State

2012_Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

2011_Robert Griffin III, Baylor

2010_Cam Newton, Auburn

2009_Colt McCoy, Texas

2008_Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

2007_Tim Tebow, Florida

2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State

2005_Vince Young, Texas

2004_Jason White, Oklahoma

2003_Jason White, Oklahoma

2002_Brad Banks, Iowa

2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska

2000_Chris Weinke, Florida State

1999_Joe Hamilton, Georgia Tech

1998_Michael Bishop, Kansas State

1997_Peyton Manning, Tennessee

1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida

1995_Danny Wuerffel, Florida

1994_Kerry Collins, Penn State

1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State

1992_Gino Torretta, Miami

1991_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young

1990_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young

1989_Andre Ware, Houston

1988_Troy Aikman, UCLA

1987_Don McPherson, Syracuse

1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami

1985_Chuck Long, Iowa

1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College

1983_Steve Young, Brigham Young

1982_Todd Blackledge, Penn State

1981_Jim McMahon, Brigham Young

Memorial Trophy

1980_Mike Singletary, LB

1979_Mike Singletary, LB

1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma, RB

1977_Earl Campbell, Texas RB

