Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

DAVIDSON (8-2)

Brajkovic 10-16 0-0 22, Mennenga 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 8-11 2-2 21, Loyer 3-7 2-2 11, Lee 6-12 1-1 17, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 5-5 79.

ALABAMA (9-3)

Gary 4-6 4-5 15, Bediako 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 3-8 1-1 9, Jah.Quinerly 5-16 1-2 13, Shackelford 8-15 0-0 20, Gurley 4-7 0-0 9, Davison 2-4 0-0 4, Miles 2-8 0-0 4, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 6-8 78.

Halftime_Davidson 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 12-24 (Lee 4-8, Jones 3-3, Loyer 3-7, Brajkovic 2-4, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1, Watson 0-1), Alabama 12-36 (Shackelford 4-11, Gary 3-4, Jah.Quinerly 2-6, Ellis 2-7, Gurley 1-2, Davison 0-1, Holt 0-1, Miles 0-4). Rebounds_Davidson 25 (Brajkovic 7), Alabama 36 (Gary 8). Assists_Davidson 22 (Loyer 8), Alabama 18 (Jah.Quinerly 7). Total Fouls_Davidson 13, Alabama 12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.