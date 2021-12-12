On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Davidson 79, Northeastern 69

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 2:59 pm
DAVIDSON (6-2)

Brajkovic 2-5 0-0 4, Mennenga 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Loyer 10-18 7-7 35, Lee 9-18 1-1 23, Huffman 1-1 0-0 3, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 8-8 79.

NORTHEASTERN (6-5)

Doherty 3-9 4-4 10, Strong 3-10 2-2 10, Djogo 5-8 2-3 15, Scott-Grayson 7-13 4-5 20, Walters 2-5 1-2 6, Emanga 1-1 0-0 3, Randriasalama 2-3 0-0 5, Telfort 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 13-16 69.

Halftime_Davidson 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 13-30 (Loyer 8-12, Lee 4-12, Huffman 1-1, Brajkovic 0-1, Watson 0-1, Jones 0-3), Northeastern 10-24 (Djogo 3-5, Scott-Grayson 2-5, Strong 2-5, Emanga 1-1, Randriasalama 1-2, Walters 1-4, Doherty 0-1, Telfort 0-1). Rebounds_Davidson 29 (Brajkovic 7), Northeastern 24 (Doherty, Scott-Grayson 6). Assists_Davidson 17 (Jones 5), Northeastern 13 (Scott-Grayson 5). Total Fouls_Davidson 13, Northeastern 10.

