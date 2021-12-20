Davidson goes up against Johnson & Wales (CO)

Johnson & Wales (CO) vs. Davidson (8-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats are set to battle the Wildcats of NAIA member Johnson & Wales (CO). Davidson is coming off a 74-54 win at home against Radford in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hyunjung Lee has averaged 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds this year for Davidson. Complementing Lee is Foster Loyer, who is averaging 15.6 points per game.LONG-RANGE LEE: Through 10 games, Davidson’s Hyunjung Lee has connected on 40.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson went 4-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Wildcats offense scored 71.5 points per matchup across those eight games.

