Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP FINALS
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Group Round Robin
|All Times EST
|Thursday, Nov. 25
|At OlympiaWorld
|Innsbruck, Austria
|Group C
|France 2 Czech Republic 1
|Singles
Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2.
|Doubles
Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
|Group B
|Sweden 3, Canada 1
|Singles
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.
Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4
|Doubles
Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6 (5), 6-4
|At Pala Alpitour
|Turin, Italy
|Group D
|Croatia 3, Australia 0
|Singles
Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def., Alex De Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
|Doubles
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Alex De Minaur and John Peers, Australia, 6-3, 6-1
|Friday, Nov. 26
|At OlympiaWorld
|Innsbruck, Austria
|Serbia 3, Austria 0
|Singles
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5.
Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 6-2
|Doubles
Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic, Servia, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
|Group A
|Spain 3, Ecuador 0
|Singles
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-3.
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
|Doubles
Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)
|At Pala Alpitour
|Turin, Italy
|Group E
|Italy 2, United States 1
|Singles
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. John Isner, United States, 6-2, 6-0
|Doubles
Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock, United States, def. Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-2
|Saturday, Nov. 27
|At OlympiaWorld
|Innsbruck, Austria
|Group C
|Great Britan 2, France 1
|Singles
Daniel Evans, Great Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-4.
Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-2, 7-6 (8)
|Doubles
Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, 6-1, 6-4
|Group F
|Germany 2, Serbia 1
|Singles
Dominik Koepfer, Germany def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-4
|Doubles
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5)
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
|Group B
|Kazakhstan 2, Sweden 1
|Singles
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0
|Doubles
Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3
|Group A
|Russian Tennis Federation, 3, Ecuador 0
|Singles
Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-0, 6-2
|Doubles
Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 4-6, 6-6
|At Pala Alpitour
|Turin, Italy
|Group D
|Australia 2, Hungary 1
|Singles
Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Alex De Minaur, Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2)
|Doubles
Alex Bolt and John Peers, Australia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3
|Group E
|Italy 2, Colombia 1
|Singles
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-5, 6-0
|Doubles
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (6)
|Sunday, Nov. 28
|At OlympiaWorld
|Innsbruck, Austria
|Group C
|Singles
Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Dan Evans, Great Britain, 6-2, 7-5.
Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1
|Doubles
Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, def. Tomas Machac and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2
|Group F
|Singles
Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Dennis Novak, 7-5, 6-4
|Doubles
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-4
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
|Group A
|Singles
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, 8-2, 7-6 (3)
|Doubles
Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
|Group B
|Singles
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (6)
|Doubles
Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur, Great Britain, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.
|At Pala Alpitour
|Turin, Italy
|Group D
|Singles
Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.
Zsomber Piros, Hungary, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
|Doubles
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Peter Nagy, Hungary, 7-6 (6), 6-2
|Group E
|Singles
Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Nicolas Mejis, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. John Isner, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)
|Doubles
Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock, United States, 2-0, retired
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, Nov. 29
|At Pala Alpitour
|Turin, Italy
|Croatia 2, Italy 1
|Singles
Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3
|Doubles
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-3, 6-4
|Tuesday, Nov. 30
|At OlympiaWorld
|Innsbruck, Austria
|Germany 2, Great Britain 1
|Singles
Daniel Evans, Great Britain def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-1
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany def. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2
|Doubles
Kevin Krawietz and Jim Puetz, Germany def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain vs. 7-6 (10), 7-6 (5)
|Wednesday, Dec. 1
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
|Serbia 2, Kazakhstan 1
|Singles
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (11)
Novak Djokovic, Serbia vs. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4
|Doubles
Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
|Thursday, Dec. 2
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
|Singles
|Doubles
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 3
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
Croatia vs. Serbia, 10 a.m.
|Saturday, Dec 4.
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
RTF or Sweden vs. Germany, 7 a.m.
|Final
|Sunday, Dec. 5
|At Madrid Arena
|Madrid, Spain
Finalist vs. Finalist, 10 a.m.
