On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davis Cup Results

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 6:37 pm
5 min read
      
WORLD GROUP FINALS
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Group Round Robin
All Times EST
Thursday, Nov. 25
At OlympiaWorld
Innsbruck, Austria
Group C
France 2 Czech Republic 1
Singles

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain
Group B
Sweden 3, Canada 1
Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6 (5), 6-4

At Pala Alpitour
Turin, Italy
Group D
Croatia 3, Australia 0
Singles

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def., Alex De Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Alex De Minaur and John Peers, Australia, 6-3, 6-1

Friday, Nov. 26
At OlympiaWorld
Innsbruck, Austria
Serbia 3, Austria 0
Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic, Servia, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3

        Read more: Sports News

At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain
Group A
Spain 3, Ecuador 0
Singles

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Doubles

Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)

At Pala Alpitour
Turin, Italy
Group E
Italy 2, United States 1
Singles

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. John Isner, United States, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock, United States, def. Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-2

Saturday, Nov. 27
At OlympiaWorld
Innsbruck, Austria
Group C
Great Britan 2, France 1
Singles

Daniel Evans, Great Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-4.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-2, 7-6 (8)

Doubles

Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, 6-1, 6-4

Group F
Germany 2, Serbia 1
Singles

Dominik Koepfer, Germany def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5)

At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain
Group B
Kazakhstan 2, Sweden 1
Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3

Group A
Russian Tennis Federation, 3, Ecuador 0
Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 4-6, 6-6

At Pala Alpitour
Turin, Italy
Group D
Australia 2, Hungary 1
Singles

Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Alex De Minaur, Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Doubles

Alex Bolt and John Peers, Australia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3

Group E
Italy 2, Colombia 1
Singles

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (6)

Sunday, Nov. 28
At OlympiaWorld
Innsbruck, Austria
Group C

Great Britain 2, Czech Republic 1

Singles

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Dan Evans, Great Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, def. Tomas Machac and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2

Group F

Germany 2, Austria 1

Singles

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Dennis Novak, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-4

At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain
Group A

Russian Tennis Federation 2, Spain 1

Singles

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, 8-2, 7-6 (3)

Doubles

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Group B

Kazakhstan 3, Canada 0

Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (6)

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur, Great Britain, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

At Pala Alpitour
Turin, Italy
Group D

Croatia 2 Hungary 1

Singles

Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Zsomber Piros, Hungary, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Peter Nagy, Hungary, 7-6 (6), 6-2

Group E

Colombia 2, United States 1

Singles

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Nicolas Mejis, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. John Isner, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock, United States, 2-0, retired

Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 29
At Pala Alpitour
Turin, Italy
Croatia 2, Italy 1
Singles

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-3, 6-4

Tuesday, Nov. 30
At OlympiaWorld
Innsbruck, Austria
Germany 2, Great Britain 1
Singles

Daniel Evans, Great Britain def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-1

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany def. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Jim Puetz, Germany def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain vs. 7-6 (10), 7-6 (5)

Wednesday, Dec. 1
At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain
Serbia 2, Kazakhstan 1
Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (11)

Novak Djokovic, Serbia vs. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Thursday, Dec. 2
At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain

Russian Tennis Federation vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

Singles
Doubles
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 3
At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain

Croatia vs. Serbia, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec 4.
At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain

RTF or Sweden vs. Germany, 7 a.m.

Final
Sunday, Dec. 5
At Madrid Arena
Madrid, Spain

Finalist vs. Finalist, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony