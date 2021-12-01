Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP FINALS Surface: Hard-Indoor Group Round Robin All Times EST Thursday, Nov. 25 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C France 2 Czech Republic 1 Singles

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group B Sweden 3, Canada 1 Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6 (5), 6-4

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group D Croatia 3, Australia 0 Singles

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def., Alex De Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Alex De Minaur and John Peers, Australia, 6-3, 6-1

Friday, Nov. 26 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Serbia 3, Austria 0 Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic, Servia, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group A Spain 3, Ecuador 0 Singles

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Doubles

Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group E Italy 2, United States 1 Singles

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. John Isner, United States, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock, United States, def. Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-2

Saturday, Nov. 27 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C Great Britan 2, France 1 Singles

Daniel Evans, Great Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-2, 7-6 (8)

Doubles

Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, 6-1, 6-4

Group F Germany 2, Serbia 1 Singles

Dominik Koepfer, Germany def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic, Servia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5)

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group B Kazakhstan 2, Sweden 1 Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3

Group A Russian Tennis Federation, 3, Ecuador 0 Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation def. Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, 6-4, 4-6, 6-6

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group D Australia 2, Hungary 1 Singles

Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Alex De Minaur, Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Doubles

Alex Bolt and John Peers, Australia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3

Group E Italy 2, Colombia 1 Singles

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (6)

Sunday, Nov. 28 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Group C

Great Britain 2, Czech Republic 1

Singles

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Dan Evans, Great Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain, def. Tomas Machac and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2

Group F

Germany 2, Austria 1

Singles

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Dennis Novak, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-4

At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Group A

Russian Tennis Federation 2, Spain 1

Singles

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, 8-2, 7-6 (3)

Doubles

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Federation, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Group B

Kazakhstan 3, Canada 0

Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (6)

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur, Great Britain, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Group D

Croatia 2 Hungary 1

Singles

Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Zsomber Piros, Hungary, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan and Peter Nagy, Hungary, 7-6 (6), 6-2

Group E

Colombia 2, United States 1

Singles

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Nicolas Mejis, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. John Isner, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock, United States, 2-0, retired

Quarterfinals Monday, Nov. 29 At Pala Alpitour Turin, Italy Croatia 2, Italy 1 Singles

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-3, 6-4

Tuesday, Nov. 30 At OlympiaWorld Innsbruck, Austria Germany 2, Great Britain 1 Singles

Daniel Evans, Great Britain def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-1

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany def. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

Kevin Krawietz and Jim Puetz, Germany def. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Great Britain vs. 7-6 (10), 7-6 (5)

Wednesday, Dec. 1 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain Serbia 2, Kazakhstan 1 Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (11)

Novak Djokovic, Serbia vs. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Nikola Cacic and Novak Djokovic, Serbia def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Thursday, Dec. 2 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Russian Tennis Federation vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

Singles Doubles Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Croatia vs. Serbia, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec 4. At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

RTF or Sweden vs. Germany, 7 a.m.

Final Sunday, Dec. 5 At Madrid Arena Madrid, Spain

Finalist vs. Finalist, 10 a.m.

