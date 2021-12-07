Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davis scores 15, Missouri romps past Eastern Illinois, 72-44

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 15 points and Missouri outscored Eastern Illinois by 30 points over the final 28 minutes en route to a 72-44 victory on Tuesday night.

Jermaine Hamlin dunked with 7:36 left in the first half to put Eastern Illinois up, 17-15, but Gordon answered with a layup to spark an 11-0 run and the Tigers closed out the period with a 17-4 push for a 32-21 lead at the break.

Missouri (5-4) were an efficient 29-for-57 shooting from the field (50.9%), but was just 2 of 19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

DaJuan Gordon 14 added 14 points and Kobe Brown scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Tigers dominated the boards, outrebounding Eastern Illinois 42-21.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Hamlin scored 10 points off the bench and was the lone scorer to reach double digits for the Panthers (2-8).

Missouri plays at No. 8 Kansas Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights