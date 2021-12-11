On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Davis scores 20 to carry Detroit past W. Michigan 83-64

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:57 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 20 points and 10 assists as Detroit defeated Western Michigan 83-64 on Saturday.

Madut Akec had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit (3-7). Willy Isiani added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.

Detroit posted a season-high 21 assists.

Mack Smith had 13 points for the Broncos (3-6). Lamar Norman Jr. added 11 points. Titus Wright had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

