Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davis scores 26 to carry SMU past Tulsa 74-69

The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 12:07 am
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 26 points as SMU won its seventh straight game, edging past Tulsa 74-69 on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (10-3) and Marcus Weathers scored 10 and had 12 rebounds.

Sam Griffin scored 14 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-6), Anthony Pritchard 12 and Darien Jackson 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|29 XR Collaboration & Training -...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln