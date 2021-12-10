On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Davis, Shungu spark Vermont victory over Brown 70-65

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 9:32 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Brown 70-65 on Friday night. Ben Shungu added 16 points for the Catamounts and Isaiah Powell chipped in 15.

Vermont scored the game’s final six points, connecting on 6 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds. Shungu made the first two, Powell the second pair and Shungu the third pair, with 1 second remaining.

Justin Mazzulla had 11 points for Vermont (7-4).

Brown scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the Bears.

Paxson Wojcik had 13 points for the Bears (8-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Kino Lilly Jr. added 13 points. Kimo Ferrari had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

