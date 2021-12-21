Dayton 69, Southern U. 60

SOUTHERN U. (6-6)

Lyons 4-7 1-2 11, Sears 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Byrd 1-5 2-2 5, Saddler 3-7 2-4 8, Whitley 5-11 0-0 14, Holliday 1-7 1-2 3, Ewing 1-4 0-1 2, Rollins 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 6-11 60.

DAYTON (7-5)

Camara 4-5 5-6 13, Holmes 3-5 4-6 10, Blakney 2-5 2-2 6, Elvis 5-8 3-4 15, Smith 3-9 2-4 9, Brea 1-4 0-0 3, Amzil 3-6 0-0 7, Greer 0-0 2-4 2, Weaver 2-3 0-0 4, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 18-26 69.

Halftime_Dayton 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 10-25 (Whitley 4-10, Lyons 2-3, Williams 2-5, Byrd 1-2, Rollins 1-2, Holliday 0-3), Dayton 5-17 (Elvis 2-5, Smith 1-2, Amzil 1-3, Brea 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Camara 0-1, Weaver 0-1). Rebounds_Southern U. 21 (Lyons 5), Dayton 42 (Camara 12). Assists_Southern U. 18 (Byrd, Saddler 6), Dayton 12 (Holmes, Elvis 4). Total Fouls_Southern U. 22, Dayton 13.

