On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Degenhart, Armus power Boise State past Santa Clara 72-60

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 11:34 pm
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 18 points and Mladen Armus added a double-double to lead Boise State past Santa Clara 72-60 on Tuesday night.

Armus had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (7-4). Abu Kigab chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 12 points as Boise State won its fourth straight game.

Josip Vrankic and Jalen Williams scored 12 points apiece to pace Santa Clara (7-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|13 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady, Secretary of the Navy visit USS Delaware families