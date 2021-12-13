On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DeJulius, Cincy host FAMU

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Florida A&M (2-6) vs. Cincinnati (7-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as MJ Randolph and Florida A&M will face David DeJulius and Cincinnati. Randolph has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. DeJulius is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati’s DeJulius has averaged 12.9 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 10 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Rattlers, Randolph has averaged 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and three steals while Jalen Speer has put up 10.7 points.MIGHTY MJ: Randolph has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Florida A&M has lost its last five road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 70.6 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Cincinnati has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

