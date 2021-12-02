Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48

DELAWARE (6-3)
Carr 1-4 0-0 2, Painter 4-7 0-0 8, Allen 5-13 0-0 14, Arletti 1-4 0-0 3, Nelson 6-10 1-2 16, Anderson 3-8 0-0 7, Davis 4-6 1-2 9, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 2-4 59.
DELAWARE ST. (2-5)
Baucum 2-5 1-3 5, Sodom 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 7-16 2-4 17, Fragala 1-12 4-5 6, Perkins 3-6 3-3 10, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 1-2 1, Staten 1-1 0-0 2, Palmer 2-3 2-5 7, Deadwyler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 13-22 48.
Halftime_Delaware 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-27 (Allen 4-11, Nelson 3-5, Arletti 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Carr 0-1, Curtis 0-1, Davis 0-1), Delaware St. 3-14 (Palmer 1-1, Perkins 1-2, Carter 1-3, Deadwyler 0-1, Baucum 0-2, Fragala 0-5). Rebounds_Delaware 32 (Painter 6), Delaware St. 31 (Baucum 8). Assists_Delaware 12 (Anderson 4), Delaware St. 5 (Perkins 2). Total Fouls_Delaware 23, Delaware St. 12. A_1,200 (3,000).
