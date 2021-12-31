Delaware 67, Coll. of Charleston 66

DELAWARE (9-5)

Carr 1-6 0-0 2, Painter 2-4 2-2 6, Anderson 6-10 2-3 14, Asamoah 2-4 0-0 6, Nelson 9-17 0-0 22, Allen 6-15 0-0 14, Gardner 1-3 0-0 3, Arletti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 4-5 67.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (8-5)

Burnham 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 5-6 1-1 11, Smith 2-10 4-4 9, Tucker 5-11 2-4 15, Underwood 3-8 1-1 8, Meeks 6-10 4-5 17, Faye 1-1 0-0 2, Horton 0-1 0-0 0, Evdokimov 0-1 0-0 0, Lampten 1-1 0-1 2, Sechan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 12-16 66.

Halftime_Delaware 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-24 (Nelson 4-7, Asamoah 2-4, Allen 2-7, Gardner 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Arletti 0-1, Carr 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 6-21 (Tucker 3-5, Underwood 1-2, Meeks 1-3, Smith 1-8, Burnham 0-1, Sechan 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware 25 (Painter, Anderson 6), Coll. of Charleston 34 (Smart 10). Assists_Delaware 9 (Anderson 4), Coll. of Charleston 14 (Underwood 4). Total Fouls_Delaware 18, Coll. of Charleston 13.

